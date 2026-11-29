While there are a number of different ways to prepare fast food sandwiches and sides to make them unique, the secret sauce of what makes menu items truly special is often, well, their sauces. This is something Burger King is quite familiar with and can often excel at. To that point, we recently proclaimed Burger King's Zesty Sauce as one of the best major fast food chain sauces.

Burger King is certainly no stranger to the sauce game and has a number of them available at any given time. That includes both the sauces that come on sandwiches and the ones that are used for dipping chicken or fries — or, in Burger King's case, Chicken Fries. That said, there have been a number of sauces over the years that have left the chain's menu, either because they were a bespoke sauce for a subsequently discontinued menu item, were a dipping sauce that got removed from the rotation, or were never intended to be anything more than a limited-time promotion.

Some of these sauces are sorely missed, while others are barely remembered. Some have been gone for decades, while others have been removed so recently that people might be learning of it for the first time. But what all of these sauces have in common is that they are, in fact, gone, and with no signs currently pointing to them ever coming back again.