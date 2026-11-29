8 Burger King Sauces You'll Likely Never Have The Chance To Try
While there are a number of different ways to prepare fast food sandwiches and sides to make them unique, the secret sauce of what makes menu items truly special is often, well, their sauces. This is something Burger King is quite familiar with and can often excel at. To that point, we recently proclaimed Burger King's Zesty Sauce as one of the best major fast food chain sauces.
Burger King is certainly no stranger to the sauce game and has a number of them available at any given time. That includes both the sauces that come on sandwiches and the ones that are used for dipping chicken or fries — or, in Burger King's case, Chicken Fries. That said, there have been a number of sauces over the years that have left the chain's menu, either because they were a bespoke sauce for a subsequently discontinued menu item, were a dipping sauce that got removed from the rotation, or were never intended to be anything more than a limited-time promotion.
Some of these sauces are sorely missed, while others are barely remembered. Some have been gone for decades, while others have been removed so recently that people might be learning of it for the first time. But what all of these sauces have in common is that they are, in fact, gone, and with no signs currently pointing to them ever coming back again.
Green Apple Dipping Sauce
There was a weird fascination around the turn of the millennium with making food products green — case in point: Heinz's Blastin' Green variety of its briefly popular but ultimately short-lived EZ Squirt line of novelty ketchups. Weirdly, the green ketchup wasn't even a different flavor but was just regular ol' red tomato ketchup. At least Burger King's green dipping sauce it released for its chicken nuggets in 1999 had the decency to be green apple-flavored. Called Green Apple Slime Dipping Sauce, it definitely belongs on the list of weird fast food items.
It wasn't even any sort of Halloween tie-in, either, but instead was a back-to-school cross-promotional item with Nickelodeon. Even more odd is that it actually came back in 2001, only that time under the name Gooey Green Apple Ooze during a promotional gimmick called "Choose the Oooze" that also included a green Minute Maid frozen drink. While a jelly-like apple dip might seem like a strange sauce option in which to dip chicken nuggets, some people remember it fondly. "That sauce was absolutely FIRE," a reply to a Facebook post about the dip proclaimed.
Chicken Fry Sauce
After a complicated history that involved several entrances onto and exits from Burger King's menu, the cult-favorite Chicken Fries were finally made a permanent menu item in 2015. And to mark the occasion, Burger King also included a brand new sauce — the aptly named Chicken Fry sauce — with which to dip the returned snack. But while the Chicken Fries have remained, the sauce that bears its name was discontinued.
It's tough to pin down when exactly that happened, though. In researching the question, the best anyone can seem to agree on is that the sauce was removed not terribly long into the newfound permanent residency of the Chicken Fries. There were a lot of comparisons made to Chick-Fil-A sauce and other standard "chicken sauces," with BK's version typically described as a combination of BBQ sauce and honey mustard. So maybe BK just didn't want to do the same thing that everyone was doing with their chicken dips.
Either way, if you didn't try the Chicken Fry Sauce during the initial 2015 rollout of the Chicken Fries, then you never will try it. Luckily, though, BK still has some great condiments available for dipping its Chicken Fries in, such as the aforementioned excellent Zesty Sauce.
Kung Pao Sauce
A few years before Chicken Fries came back, Burger King was already in the middle of a major refresh. In 2012, among several all-new items, BK tweaked the recipes on some of its existing offerings, including its chicken tenders. And along with that, the chain also introduced some new condiments to help entice people to try said reformulated chicken tenders, including a Kung Pao dipping sauce.
Meant to give its tenders the flavors of Kung Pao chicken, the Kung Pao sauce was directly compared in reviews at the time to McDonald's Sweet Chili Sauce – that chain's own approximation of an Asian-style sauce — and people found it to be the better of the two. The consensus was that the Kung Pao sauce's saltier profile was preferable to the sweeter-leaning McDonald's sauce in complimenting the chicken and giving it an Asian twist.
Not unlike the Chicken Fry Sauce, BK only kept the Kung Pao sauce available for the first short stretch of the revamped chicken tenders being available before it was quietly removed from menus. We're not sure why that's something BK likes to do with sauces that accompany new or renewed items, but as you'll soon see, it's definitely an ongoing trend with the chain.
Roasted Jalapeño BBQ Sauce
Foodies already know that roasting jalapeños is a great way to upgrade salsa. And with that in mind, another of the sauces Burger King released to entice people to try its 2012 chicken tender revamp (and would subsequently be a limited-time offering) was the Roasted Jalapeño BBQ sauce. It was a unique twist on the typical BBQ sauce that is basically required to be on offer from a restaurant that serves chicken tenders, and BK definitely deserves some points for that.
While the Kung Pao sauce did get some love, it's the Roasted Jalapeño BBQ sauce that now finds itself on lists of the best discontinued fast condiments. It is praised for its interesting mix of flavors and surprisingly complex profile for a fast food dipping sauce. It almost feels like something that was created as a component for some premium chicken sandwich rather than just to dunk tenders in. Of course, if you didn't think to put Roasted Jalapeño BBQ sauce on one of BK's chicken sandwiches or one of your own homemade chicken sandwiches at the time, you're about 15 years too late to try it now.
Super Saiyan Sauce
September 2026 saw Burger King join forces with one of the biggest anime properties of all time with the chain's Dragon Ball Super promotion. In addition to collectible figures and Dragon Ball branding on the cups and Burger King crowns, two new limited-time items joined the promotion: Dragon Ball Burst Lemonade, and for the nuggets that were included with the Dragon Ball Super meal, Super Saiyan Sauce.
In Tasting Table's review of the "Dragon Ball" menu items, our reviewer didn't get the best first visual impression of the Super Saiyan Sauce, writing, "It sort of looked like barbecue sauce mixed with motor oil." But once he finally dug in, he realized that he shouldn't have judged a book by its cover, saying, "It started off with a nice pinch of sweetness before finishing strong with a sour-like savoriness [...] Gobble after gobble, its flavor remained 'Super,' and I literally couldn't get enough of it."
Unfortunately, he (and everyone else) only had a very short time in which to get his fill of Super Saiyan Sauce. The promotion was cut short after safety issues with one of the toys, with both the trinkets and all associated menu items gone just a few weeks later.
Mandalorian & Grogu Garlic Sauce
Dragon Ball wasn't the only licensed promotion Burger King did in 2026. On May 4, aka "Star Wars Day," BK launched a promotion to coincide with the then-upcoming film, "The Mandalorian and Grogu." The promotion included a number of existing menu items with unique twists: the BBQ Bounty Whopper, Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake, Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries, and Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots. You could also get an order of Garlic Chicken Fries with a special Mandalorian and Grogu Garlic Sauce.
Obviously, we're only going to be dipping into the sauce here, which, along with the Garlic Chicken Fries, was viewed by many as the highlight of this promotion. As for what the sauce tasted like, one Redditor likened it to the garlic sauce from Papa John's but praised BK's version for being thicker.
We crowned the Bounty Meal, which pulled all the items from this promotion into a single feast, one of the best fast food combo meals of 2026. But again, that doesn't do you much good to learn that now, after the meal has already flown off into a galaxy far, far away.
Maple Butter Sauce
Of course, sauces aren't exclusive to lunch and dinner items. In fact, there are sometimes tasty sauces hidden in a chain's breakfast items that don't always get their due, much in the same way that any fast food breakfast menu that isn't McDonald's is often unfairly overlooked as a whole. When Burger King gave its French Toast Sandwich a second spin in 2021 after previously trying it out two years earlier, it added a Maple Butter Sauce to the revamped version as a way to make it stand out even more.
In trying the new version of the BK French Toast Sandwich with the new Maple Butter Sauce, YouTube food reviewer Ian K couldn't say enough good things about the sandwich or the sauce in particular. "That's a major upgrade ... That buttery maple action is definitely lighting this one up," he gushes. He notes how much the sauce elevates the sandwich versus just dipping it in a container of regular ol' maple syrup.
Whether the French Toast Sandwich was always meant to be temporary or just didn't sell well enough upon its return, it didn't seem to survive beyond 2021 and hasn't come back since. With our without the Maple Butter Sauce.
Ch'King Sauce
One of the most missed fast food menu items in recent years, chicken or otherwise, is Burger King's Ch'King Sandwich (as well as its Spicy Ch'King counterpart). The late 2010s and early 2020s saw a fast food chicken sandwich war erupt – a battle of big, juicy chicken patties with thick layers of crispy, crunchy breading — and boy did the Ch'King really deliver on all fronts there.
But to give credit where credit is due, much of what made the Ch'King special was the savory sauce that was created specifically for the sandwich. As for what was in the sauce, someone posted the ingredient list to Reddit and boiled things down to the actual flavors of the ingredient list: "Mayo, mustard, and ketchup with a little onion powder, garlic powder, sugar, salt, and spices (including mustard)." If you're looking for more of a description of how the sauce actually tasted, especially in complimenting the sandwich, one food reviewer described it as a mix of mustard and mayonnaise that made the sandwich taste richer.
People also praised the way the sauce mixed with the spicy glaze that was added to the Spicy Ch'King, with one Redditor describing the sandwich as "the best thing they've done in years." As for why the Ch'Kings and their signature sauce went away despite all the love, they were apparently difficult and time-consuming to make.