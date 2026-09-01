Review: Burger King's New Dragon Ball Super Menu Items Take The Flavor Over 9,000

Akira Toriyama got the world of "Dragon Ball" rolling in 1984, and the high-kicking adventures of its main character, Son Goku, helped cement the anime as a worldwide favorite. America got its first real taste of the "Dragon Ball Z" series when it hit television screens in 1996, and fans have hungered for more ever since. Burger King wanted a piece of the action and first partnered with the show in 2000 for a kids' meal that included figures and cards, and again three years later with nuggets in the shapes of stars and lightning bolts.

The series is returning in fall 2026 with "Dragon Ball Super: Beerus," and Burger King is once again jumping back into the Dragon World with not only a new kids' meal but an adult-friendly one, too. Yes, of course they come with collectible figures, and BK is also dropping two new items to chew on and sip up — a teriyaki-style Super Saiyan Sauce to pair with its newly crowned awesome Chicken Nuggets, as well as a Dragon Ball Burst Lemonade infused with mango peach puree and popping mango boba.

Besides the cool toys, the real question is: Are the new "Dragon Ball"-inspired dipping sauce and beverage truly "Super" and worth trying "over 9,000" times, or are they perhaps something unholy, like the Gods of Destruction? I pulled up a seat at a Burger King table to find out.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.