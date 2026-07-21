The 8 Best Fast Food Combo Meals Of 2026 So Far
Nowadays, when the cashier at your favorite fast food spot asks, "Would you like fries and a drink with that?", you might hesitate to say "yes." As dining-out prices keep climbing, big combo meals seem like unnecessary splurges compared to buying one or two items. But some restaurants still offer excellent meal deals — you just have to know where to look. We're here to help with a list of top-notch fast food combos that easily qualify as the best of 2026 so far.
We looked through customer reviews and social media commentary to find the most highly regarded combo meals of the year, taking prices, variety, and sheer tastiness into account. Some fast food chains still have cheap value menus in 2026, full of budget-savvy combos that actually give you a better deal than ordering items a la carte. Other restaurants have put out truly unique meals that stand apart from your run-of-the-mill burger, fries, and soda, ranking among the most notable fast food releases in recent months.
Though many drool-worthy fast food combos are sadly offered for a limited time, you can still order a few of our picks as of this writing. Whether you're into burgers, chicken, tacos, or sandwiches, you won't want to miss these stellar meals on your next drive-thru trip (or the next time they return to menus).
Popeyes $6 Big Box
When the fan-favorite $6 Big Box returned to Popeyes in June, customers rushed to stores immediately. Boasting two pieces of fried chicken or three tenders, two sides, and a biscuit, fans say this box is easily one of 2026's best fast food deals — if not the best in the industry. Some even started mourning the Big Box before it even left menus in mid-July. If you missed this limited-time meal, look out for future reruns.
Jack in the Box $5 Munch Better Deal Meal
Back in February, Jack in the Box launched the $5 Munch Better Deal Meal, which earned instant hype for its exceptional value. It lets you choose a Jr. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger or Jr. Chicken Sandwich, then adds a small fry and a drink. This deal is so good that several customers consider it the only reason they visit the chain. Fortunately for fans (and Jack itself), the Munch Better deal is still available as of this writing.
Burger King's The Mandalorian and Grogu Meal
One of the year's most successful fast food crossovers, Burger King's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" menu delighted fans with its themed packaging and deliciously unique flavors. The full package included Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots, Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake and Garlic Chicken Fries, and a BBQ Bounty Whopper, which ranked highly in our taste test of Burger King burgers. Reviewers said every dish was solidly tasty, with the sweet, nostalgic shake and flavor-packed Whopper standing out.
Sonic $7 Big Deal Meal
Sonic doesn't top the list of the most affordable burger chains, but its $7 Big Deal Meal has drawn budget-savvy customers back in, especially since it includes a full-sized Sonic Cheeseburger. This combo, which is still available in July 2026, also offers a small order of chicken bites; a medium drink; and your choice of medium-sized tater tots or fries. "This is a really good deal!" one Redditor raved. "Total would have been over $16 purchased separately."
KFC Boneless Bucket for One
KFC's Boneless Bucket for One enjoyed success in Europe before it finally flew to the U.S. in May, bringing two new dipping sauces with it: Honey Chili Crisp and Jalapeño Ranch. The limited-time bucket included three chicken tenders, five nuggets, fries, a medium drink, and three sauces for $12.99. Customers rated the Boneless Bucket highly for its value, but the new spicy sauces were standouts that took it over the top.
McDonald's HUNTR/X Meal
Given the film's wild success, McDonald's "KPop Demon Hunters" crossover meals were guaranteed to sell well. However, the chain's HUNTR/X Meal packed some genuine tastiness to go with the nifty packaging and collectible photocards, earning a thumbs up from fans and non-fans alike. The combo included a 10-count order of McNuggets, unique Ramyeon Shaker fries, and limited-edition Hunter and Demon Sauces. Customers called the deliciously savory, instant noodle-inspired fries the best item in the lineup.
Del Taco Get A Lot Pack
Del Taco's new $8.99 Get A Lot Pack has a plain yet fitting name, as it delivers two Snack Tacos, two Grilled Chicken Snackers, two Value Bean & Cheese Burritos, and a 16-ounce drink. Customers have been quite shocked by the amount of food in this combo, pointing out that you could easily save half for later or share it. Best of all, it's still available as part of Del Taco's current value menu.
Jersey Mike's Boardwalk Bundle Combo Meal
The Boardwalk Bundle Combo Meal returned to Jersey Mike's this past April, offering chips; a 22-ounce drink; and a Jersey Shore's Favorite sub with provolone cheese, ham, cappacuolo, lettuce, and tomato for $10.99. As usual, customers were impressed by this deal, which takes about $3 off quite a substantial lunch. Sadly, this limited-time combo has since left stores, but it will likely come back in the near future.