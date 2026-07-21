The 8 Best Fast Food Combo Meals Of 2026 So Far

Nowadays, when the cashier at your favorite fast food spot asks, "Would you like fries and a drink with that?", you might hesitate to say "yes." As dining-out prices keep climbing, big combo meals seem like unnecessary splurges compared to buying one or two items. But some restaurants still offer excellent meal deals — you just have to know where to look. We're here to help with a list of top-notch fast food combos that easily qualify as the best of 2026 so far.

We looked through customer reviews and social media commentary to find the most highly regarded combo meals of the year, taking prices, variety, and sheer tastiness into account. Some fast food chains still have cheap value menus in 2026, full of budget-savvy combos that actually give you a better deal than ordering items a la carte. Other restaurants have put out truly unique meals that stand apart from your run-of-the-mill burger, fries, and soda, ranking among the most notable fast food releases in recent months.

Though many drool-worthy fast food combos are sadly offered for a limited time, you can still order a few of our picks as of this writing. Whether you're into burgers, chicken, tacos, or sandwiches, you won't want to miss these stellar meals on your next drive-thru trip (or the next time they return to menus).