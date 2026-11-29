Hot Chocolate From 6 Fast Food Chains, Ranked Worst To Best
With Jack Frost beginning to nip at noses and stores already decked out for the holidays, I've been having a craving for hot chocolate. While it's easy enough to make at home with syrups, powders, or melted chocolate, there's something to be said for the convenience of zipping up to the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant and ordering a hot cup to-go. Sure, it's not steaming away in a ceramic mug patterned with snowflakes and Santa Claus, topped with marshmallows, whipped cream, and copious amounts of sprinkles, but it will do the trick in a pinch.
We've ranked hot chocolates from popular coffee chains in the past, but this time, I turned to fast food joints in my area to see how they fared at whipping up a warm, cozy cup of the good stuff. As it turns out, burger joints and donut stops are not the greatest at making hot chocolate. I am based in Canada, so this list is not exhaustive and only includes chain restaurants with locations in the United States and Canada. Very few fast food chains actually offered hot chocolate as well, even if tea and coffee were on the menu.
6. Burger King
There is honestly no realm in which this abysmal creation could be called hot chocolate. While it was the cheapest of the six I purchased, at just $2.40 CAD for a small, it was easily the worst. When I pulled the lid off, it smelled chocolatey enough, even though I could tell it would be watery at first glance. Dear reader, I could not have predicted just how watery this so-called hot chocolate would actually be. It tasted like dirty dishwater — and looked like it, too.
There were no notes of chocolate, zero sweetness, and absolutely no richness. Of course, I hadn't expected too much from a burger chain that has plenty of common customer complaints, but this had me writing, "NOT HOT CHOCOLATE" in my notes, capitalization included. One sip gave me a wrinkled nose and an audible "blegh," and that was a clear enough indicator that this hot chocolate wannabe earned a spot in dead last. If you are ever craving a cup of the classic holiday drink, steer clear of Burger King because I can promise you that you won't find it there.
5. A&W
The Canadian version of A&W is different from the American incarnation (and is a Canadian fast food chain you need to try) and is, by all accounts, far superior. Unfortunately, such success does not extend to its hot chocolate, which only barely surpassed Burger King's.
In Canada, A&W serves Pret a Manger coffee, tea, baked goods, and yes, hot chocolate. But if it's anything like the one I had, it should be dropped from the menu ASAP. I had to visit two A&W locations to nab this one, and I should've listened to fate when the first restaurant told me the machine was broken — I would've saved myself some major yuckiness. While the hot chocolate looked nice enough when I took off the lid, being lovely and frothy, indicating it was made with real milk, that was where the pleasantness ended.
At first sip, I got weird notes of eggnog — something A&W does not serve — and the taste didn't dissipate after I sipped a few more times. There was no chocolatey taste and not much sweetness, either. Finally, while that frothy foam was nice to look at, once it began to melt, I saw what it was hiding underneath: a drowned fruit fly, floating around in my cup. My A&W hot chocolate cost $5.64 CAD for a small, making it the most expensive I tried and the second worst overall.
4. Starbucks
I had high hopes for Starbucks, even though it came 17th out of 18 when another Tasting Table writer ranked Starbucks chocolate drinks. Unlike many other fast food hot chocolates, Starbucks combines steamed milk with mocha sauce for its version and finishes it with whipped cream and another drizzle of that mocha syrup. Even with the syrup, I still noticed some grittiness, which was unusual and not entirely welcome.
Also unlike the other hot chocolates I sampled, Starbucks' version was more bitter than sweet, likely due to the caffeine component of the mocha sauce. It was the only one that had visible whipped topping, provided as the default, but that didn't factor too much into my overall ranking.
I have to give Starbucks points for having a more complex hot chocolate, thanks to the bitterness versus straight-up sweetness, but it wasn't all that enjoyable. Maybe I have a childlike palate, but I prefer some sweetness in my hot chocolate versus some pseudo-sophisticated version. Perhaps next time I'll have to try one (or two) of the add-ins for a better Starbucks hot chocolate. A tall hot chocolate from my Starbucks was $5.25 CAD.
3. Tim Hortons
If you had asked me prior to this tasting what fast food hot chocolate was my favorite, I would have gone with the beloved Tim Hortons. The fact that it's sitting in third place just shows how eye-opening these taste tests can be.
Compared to the other five hot chocolates, Tim Hortons' was the darkest in color, with an almost reddish hue to it. The richness of the color, however, didn't translate into smell (there wasn't much) or mouthfeel. Pouring straight out of a machine, I knew that this drink was going to be made with water instead of milk, and indeed it did have a watery consistency. However, it still was pretty chocolatey. That chocolatiness would've nudged it up a spot, but it was unfortunately overshadowed by sweetness. This hot chocolate was easily the sweetest of all I tried, almost cloying in how saccharine it was. If anyone ordered this with whipped cream, they might experience a sugar overload. I like my hot chocolate sweet, but this was too sugary to make it past third. A small hot chocolate from Tim Hortons cost me a mere $2.61 CAD, making it a decent bang for your buck.
2. McDonald's
I have had hot chocolate from McDonald's before and was unimpressed, finding it too milky and not rich enough. This time, however, perhaps the staff or the machine was operating at its best, because it was much tastier than I recall.
Certainly, this hot chocolate — priced at $4.96 CAD for a small — wasn't great, but it was halfway decent. It was sweet in a generic sort of way, and not quite as chocolatey as I would've liked, but it was nice enough. This McCafe offering straddled the line of being milky and watery, which meant it wasn't too rich, nor did it taste like dishwater (another win for McDonald's over Burger King, alongside its victory in the battle of apple pies).
As far as fast food hot chocolates go, it didn't have any huge dings against it compared to the previous contenders, which is how it rose to second place. If you prefer a more muted hot chocolate, this may be your go-to, but I preferred the winning cup just a bit more.
1. Panera Bread
This was the first hot chocolate I picked up, and I had to wait a while for it — about 10 minutes, longer than any other fast-food spot I drove through. (Admittedly, Panera Bread is more fast-casual, which could explain the wait time.) When I ordered this drink, the receipt I was given mentioned whipped topping, but that had either melted into the drink by the time I got to it or was omitted entirely.
When I pulled off the lid, this drink smelled semi-chocolatey, although not overwhelmingly so. When I sipped it, it reminded me a bit of the McDonald's hot chocolate. Indeed, both were the same pale brown hue, though Panera Bread's version had a richness I didn't find in McD's. Like Starbucks, Panera relies on milk and a chocolate sauce to make its hot chocolate, and the milkiness makes for a better mouthfeel. It wasn't too sweet, although the sweetness was palpable; I noticed a dryness in my mouth after swallowing that could be ascribed to the steamed milk. After much back-and-forth in my tasting (with the exception of Burger King — that went straight down the sink), I determined that Panera Bread was the winner. A regular size cost me $4.51 CAD.
Methodology
When determining the best fast food hot chocolate, I primarily considered mouthfeel, sweetness, and chocolate level. Hot chocolates that were too watery ranked lower, as did those that were too sweet, not sweet at all, or bitter. I preferred hot chocolates that were made with milk over those that were watered down, as I think the richness and mouthfeel of milk lend to a better cup. I didn't find any of the hot chocolates I sampled very chocolatey (perhaps a top-ranked hot cocoa mix with an extra scoop or two will satisfy that need). Price was mentioned but not a huge factor in my ranking. Ultimately, I wouldn't go to a fast food restaurant for hot chocolate and will instead try a recipe like this one for the ultimate hot chocolate to get my fix.