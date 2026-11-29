The Canadian version of A&W is different from the American incarnation (and is a Canadian fast food chain you need to try) and is, by all accounts, far superior. Unfortunately, such success does not extend to its hot chocolate, which only barely surpassed Burger King's.

In Canada, A&W serves Pret a Manger coffee, tea, baked goods, and yes, hot chocolate. But if it's anything like the one I had, it should be dropped from the menu ASAP. I had to visit two A&W locations to nab this one, and I should've listened to fate when the first restaurant told me the machine was broken — I would've saved myself some major yuckiness. While the hot chocolate looked nice enough when I took off the lid, being lovely and frothy, indicating it was made with real milk, that was where the pleasantness ended.

At first sip, I got weird notes of eggnog — something A&W does not serve — and the taste didn't dissipate after I sipped a few more times. There was no chocolatey taste and not much sweetness, either. Finally, while that frothy foam was nice to look at, once it began to melt, I saw what it was hiding underneath: a drowned fruit fly, floating around in my cup. My A&W hot chocolate cost $5.64 CAD for a small, making it the most expensive I tried and the second worst overall.