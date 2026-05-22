9 Canadian Fast Food Chains That We Need In The US

There are a lot of things to be thankful for in the Canadian food scene. Poutine, BeaverTails, and even Hawaiian pizza all have their place in the world of quick-service restaurants and food counters in the Great White North. Sometimes, fast food chains are so successful that they manage to migrate down to the United States, like Tim Hortons and the afore-mentioned BeaverTails (which is the reason why both franchises, despite being Canadian icons, didn't make it on this list).

While the American fast food restaurant scene is absolutely stuffed with some seriously delicious contenders (as of this writing, Canadians are very excited to have Dunkin' finally making its way to us in 2027), we have plenty of homegrown culinary talent north of the border, as well. From burgers to burritos to rotisserie chicken and more, there's lots to enjoy in the Canadian fast food scene.

Some Canadian readers may take issue with some Canadian-only omissions from this list (for example, I know Pizza Pizza is an institution, but we also all know the pizza itself isn't very good). But the following chains are, without a doubt, some of the tastiest Canuck staples the country has to offer.