9 Canadian Fast Food Chains That We Need In The US
There are a lot of things to be thankful for in the Canadian food scene. Poutine, BeaverTails, and even Hawaiian pizza all have their place in the world of quick-service restaurants and food counters in the Great White North. Sometimes, fast food chains are so successful that they manage to migrate down to the United States, like Tim Hortons and the afore-mentioned BeaverTails (which is the reason why both franchises, despite being Canadian icons, didn't make it on this list).
While the American fast food restaurant scene is absolutely stuffed with some seriously delicious contenders (as of this writing, Canadians are very excited to have Dunkin' finally making its way to us in 2027), we have plenty of homegrown culinary talent north of the border, as well. From burgers to burritos to rotisserie chicken and more, there's lots to enjoy in the Canadian fast food scene.
Some Canadian readers may take issue with some Canadian-only omissions from this list (for example, I know Pizza Pizza is an institution, but we also all know the pizza itself isn't very good). But the following chains are, without a doubt, some of the tastiest Canuck staples the country has to offer.
A&W
You might be confused as to why A&W made the list of Canadian fast food chains when there definitely are locations in the United States. However, while the first A&W location was founded in Sacramento, California back in 1923, the Canadian arm of the chain was actually sold in 1972. Since then, A&W has proudly touted itself as Canadian-owned and operated, with headquarters in North Vancouver, British Columbia.
One of the ways Canada's A&W sets itself apart from other fast food chains (including its American counterpart) is its overall quality. All burgers are made from grass-fed beef without hormones or steroids, all onion rings are made fresh every day, and the iconic root beer is still available on tap for thirsty customers. The chain also uses chicken prepared without the use of antibiotics, as well as Canadian eggs. One of the other differentiating factors is A&W's cheeky use of the "Burger Family." While American locations still offer the Papa Burger on the menu, Canada's A&W has Papa, Mama, Teen, Grandpa, Uncle, Buddy, and Baby Burgers available. The older you order, the more patties are stacked. If you've previously ignored A&W on your trip up north, mistaking it for anything like its American counterpart, consider this your sign to reconsider on your next visit.
New York Fries
Canada seems to have a bit of a thing for naming its restaurant chains after American cities. In addition to Boston Pizza, a Canadian sit-down pizza joint, it also has New York Fries. The original NYF location was in New York City's South Street Seaport, with the first Canadian location opening in 1984. Then, the original spot closed and the company's rights were purchased in 1987, making New York Fries officially a Canadian chain ever since.
A staple of mall food courts throughout the country, New York Fries began by dishing out –– you guessed it –– french fries. Fresh-cut, Russet potato fries, to be specific. The chain has since expanded to carrying hot dogs, fry dips, and the Canadian classic: poutine. One of the best parts about New York Fries for poutine fans (including myself, a vegetarian) is that the chain's gravy is made without any animal products, so we can indulge our cravings for the greasy, salty junk food without a second thought (at least as far as animal welfare is concerned).
For those looking to get their own New York Fries fix but are unable to travel to Canada, of the company's 156 locations, there are currently three in the United States: two in New York and one in New Jersey.
Booster Juice
Move over, Jamba Juice! Booster Juice is more or less the Canadian equivalent, a smoothie/juice bar that also offers sandwiches, wraps, energy snacks known as Booster Balls, and more.
Beginning in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Booster Juice was seen as a way to introduce Canadians to a healthier kind of fast food. The first store opened in 1999 and has since exploded to over 470 locations across the country. The chain has locations throughout malls as well as stand-alone stores (many of which I've happily visited when I'm in need of a smoothie fix and can't be bothered to wash my own blender). Fruits and veggies join forces in many of Booster Juice's concoctions, along with frozen yogurt, probiotic yogurts, nut-free butter, and more. Plus, at Booster Juice you also get the chance to add an additional Booster –– a little something extra for added nutrition –– at no extra charge.
If you're sick of the burgers and fries at so many fast food spots (and happen to be in Canada), consider giving Booster Juice a try for something different but no less delicious. For those not willing to travel to the Great White North, Booster Juice currently has a couple locations in the United States, with more set to come at some point.
Big Smoke Burger
Named for the nickname of Toronto (The Big Smoke), Big Smoke Burger likewise began in the Ontario capital back in 2007. The chain operates on the fringe of fast food and fast casual, with a slightly more upscale vibe akin to the American Shake Shack (the accompanying higher prices are also similar, likely due to the use of premium ingredients). Big Smoke Burger makes all of its burgers to order, using Canadian beef, Canadian cheddar, and house-made sauces. That commitment to providing a more gourmet burger experience is part of what sets it apart from so many other fast food chains in the country.
In addition to its burgers, fries, onion rings, and milkshakes, Big Smoke Burger — like any self-respecting burger joint in Canada — offers customers poutine, too. On this menu, however, it dials things up a notch with loaded poutines. Think: fresh-cut fries topped with Quebec cheese curds and gourmet accoutrements like brisket, pulled pork, Nashville hot chicken, chipotle sauce, pickled jalapeños, and more (although, not all together, of course — that would just be a recipe for heartburn). For a true taste of The 6ix, Big Smoke Burger is a chain worth hitting up.
Triple O's
The second burger chain on our list — but not the last — is Triple O's. This quick-service burger restaurant has 70 locations throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, as well as several spots in Asia. The chain was first incarnated as White Spot, which has operated since 1928 as a sit-down restaurant with locations across British Columbia. White Spot still exists today as a sort of cousin to the more casual, fast food-adjacent Triple O's. The first Triple O's opened its doors in 1997 (also in British Columbia) and earned its name from the Triple "O" sauce that was a White Spot secret — which it remains to this day.
However, it wasn't until 2021 that Triple O's made its way to Ontario, dishing out those beloved burgers, hand-cut fries, and hand-scooped milkshakes to hungry Canadians. You don't even have to wait until lunch time to enjoy Triple O's, either: the fast food chain serves up breakfast, too, including a breakfast burger made with a Canadian egg, 100% Canadian ground beef, smoked bacon, aged Canadian cheddar, the famed Triple "O" sauce, and a pickle slice.
Fat Bastard Burrito
Founded in Toronto, Ontario in 2010, Fat Bastard Burrito backs up its cheeky name with some seriously stuffed burritos, as well as power bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and desserts like a cheesecake burrito and deep fried Mars Bar. I may be biased in espousing the merits of this particular fast food chain, as it's my burrito place of choice, but the Canadian chain has plenty of fans around the country.
The chain has become so popular that it was acquired by Mary Brown's Chicken in 2022, meaning more locations are popping up every day, with the potential of the chain making inroads to our American neighbors. (Mary Brown's Chicken is another Canadian fast food chain, but with an expansion into the United States, including locations in Florida, it didn't quite make the cut for the purposes of this article, even if its chickens and taters are pretty darn good.)
Like Chipotle, a burrito from Fat Bastard comes packed with enough fixings to make the end result look about the size of a newborn baby (especially if you get the huge size). For the value and fresh ingredients, it might give the famed fast-casual chain a run for its money.
Harvey's
The final burger joint on this list also happens to be the oldest, operating in Canada since 1959. Harvey's is a Canadian staple, shelling out made-to-order flame-grilled burgers, onion rings, fries, and of course, that Canadian must-have, poutine. A frequent choice for road-trippers or hungry lunch-goers, Harvey's works like a fast-food restaurant should: dishing up quick eats that are actually fresh (and often made with Canadian-sourced ingredients).
Like New York Fries, Harvey's also dresses its poutine with vegetarian gravy, so diners like myself can get their greasy, cheesy fast-food fix (when I'm not snarfing the iconic "frings" –– fries and onion rings, naturally). Actually, as it turns out, there might be more fast food places using vegetarian gravy than their fine dining counterparts.
Harvey's has been a staple for this particular Canadian, and one that is worth making it south of the border. For a relatively wallet-friendly price, customers can enjoy seeing their burger made with fresh ingredients right in front of them (Harvey's proudly claims there are 19 to choose from), which is a lot more appealing than the pre-made burgers a lot of other popular chains work with.
Mucho Burrito
Have a hankering for Chipotle? Mucho Burrito might be the quick-service restaurant that's right up your alley. Beginning in 2006, Mucho Burrito has since expanded to 125 locations across Canada, all with a focus on serving fresh food that's made in-house. From salsas to slaws to guac and more, the fresh Mexican grill proudly prepares everything where customers can see it.
Sure, a Taco Bell burrito has a time and a place, but Mucho Burrito is where people go when they want to have an actually decent burrito, at a good price, without having to worry about gastrointestinal distress afterwards (if you know, unfortunately, you really know).
The attention to detail is really what makes Mucho Burrito stand head-and-shoulders above the competition. The in-house sauces and salsas, the fresh toppings and fillings, and the overall commitment to fun, authentic Mexican-inspired flavors make this Canadian fast food chain sing. Plus, there's fresh veggies, so it's basically a salad, right? In a comparison between Mucho Burrito and Chipotle, some have said that the sauces of the former are more flavorful, and the proteins are better seasoned. Sounds like it's time for a taste test!
St. Hubert Express
When it comes to fast food chicken places, there's no doubt that the United States has Canada beat. From Chick-Fil-A to Popeye's to KFC, Americans know their fried chicken. (Tasting Table even did a roundup of the 45 best fried chicken restaurants in the country.) So, since Canada knew there was no way that the fried chicken crown could be won, sights were set on a different method of cooking: rotisserie.
There are a few rotisserie chicken fast or fast-casual chains throughout Canada. One of the most recognizable might be Swiss Chalet, but I didn't determine it to be one of the best (plus it's more of a sit-down place). Other considerations were Benny & Co. and Poulet Rouge. Ultimately, however, I went with a Quebec icon: St. Hubert. The chain is so popular among Canadians that shoppers can even score grocery products from the franchise like gravies, pot pies, and more. Like Swiss Chalet, St. Hubert operates usually as a sit-down place, except for the notable distinction that the chain also has express locations. In operation since 1951, St. Hubert now boasts 124 spots across Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The Express arm of the chain still includes all their signature dishes, but with the added convenience of counter ordering, self-service, and drive-thrus.