Okay, look, we know that when our writer ranked chain restaurant cheese fries in 2025, Buffalo Wild Wings came in last place. In fact, our taste tester compared them to "a flavorless plate of homemade nachos you would make in the microwave with shredded cheese from a bag." It's not a stellar review, and we're not here to contradict it. Instead, we're going to point your attention to some other fries on Buffalo Wild Wings' menu.

First up, the potato wedges. According to some customers, this humble side is actually one of the best things on the menu. "I thought mostly everything [at Buffalo Wild Wings] was just ok," reads one Reddit comment in r/CasualConversation. "But the wedges? Amazing!"

The chain's standard french fries have also received pretty good reviews, thanks to their crispy texture, salt and pepper coating, and long, thin shape. For many, the fries improved when Buffalo Wild Wings changed the recipe in 2026. "I ate the new Buffalo Wild Wings french fries with my usual order and my mind is blown by how good it is," reads one Reddit post. They went on to ask for the at-home version of the recipe.