6 Sit-Down Chains With The Best French Fries, According To Reviews
We all know that fast food chains are nearly always a reliable choice for tasty fries. Chains like Arby's, Wendy's, and Culver's (all of which made our list of the top fast food fries in 2026) are masters of the perfect crispy, well-seasoned fry. But we're not here to talk more about the wonder of fast food french fries. Nope, we're going to give credit where it's due and celebrate some of the sit-down chains with the best french fries for a change.
If you're in the mood to dine-in and share an evening with friends or family, there are many chains that can offer you a superior french fry experience (so you don't have to hit the drive-thru afterward). We combed through blogs, review platforms, and social media to find the very best options on the market. Customers say that these chain fries are crispy, well-seasoned, and quite frankly, hard to stop eating.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Okay, look, we know that when our writer ranked chain restaurant cheese fries in 2025, Buffalo Wild Wings came in last place. In fact, our taste tester compared them to "a flavorless plate of homemade nachos you would make in the microwave with shredded cheese from a bag." It's not a stellar review, and we're not here to contradict it. Instead, we're going to point your attention to some other fries on Buffalo Wild Wings' menu.
First up, the potato wedges. According to some customers, this humble side is actually one of the best things on the menu. "I thought mostly everything [at Buffalo Wild Wings] was just ok," reads one Reddit comment in r/CasualConversation. "But the wedges? Amazing!"
The chain's standard french fries have also received pretty good reviews, thanks to their crispy texture, salt and pepper coating, and long, thin shape. For many, the fries improved when Buffalo Wild Wings changed the recipe in 2026. "I ate the new Buffalo Wild Wings french fries with my usual order and my mind is blown by how good it is," reads one Reddit post. They went on to ask for the at-home version of the recipe.
Red Robin
Without a doubt, Red Robin's fries are one of the most popular chain restaurant side dishes. That has a lot to do with the amount you get; the Steak Fries are, of course, bottomless. But people also appreciate how fresh the chain's fries are, and the range of dipping sauces on offer is a big plus, too. "[Red Robin's] fries are also endless, with free dipping sauces," says one Redditor in r/AskReddit. "[It's] the best deal on good fresh fries you can get."
But for many, it's the seasoning that makes Red Robin's fries truly special. The exact recipe for the seasoning, which is available on Red Robin's tables so you can add as much as you want, is top secret, but we know for sure it includes ingredients like sea salt, garlic, onion, tomato, and paprika. Indeed, when our reviewer ranked restaurant-brand seasonings, they gave Red Robin's the top spot. In fact, our reviewer called it a "balanced, beautiful medley."
For some, Red Robin's fries are so good that they outshine everything else on the menu — including the burgers. "I dislike their burgers but Red Robin's fries always are perfect," another Redditor wrote in r/AskReddit. "Every time I think I want Red Robin I'm sad about my burger and end up pretty much only eating fries."
The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is known for its spectacularly huge menu, which, let's be honest, can make it hard to decide exactly what to order. But many people think that the chain's fries should always be at the top of the list. They've been lauded for their pleasant crispy texture, golden color, and perfect amount of salt.
We have also praised The Cheesecake Factory's fries before. In November 2026, we listed the chain's Parmesan Truffle Fries as one of the eight sides at the chain that outshine the main courses, alongside options like Fried Mac and Cheese Balls and Pickle Fries.
Another win? At some locations, diners say the chain uses a separate fryer for its french fries, which is beneficial for those who are worried about allergens or gluten (although, that said, it's always best to check with the specific restaurant before you order).
Outback Steakhouse
Of course, most people head to Outback Steakhouse for, well, the steak. But another major pull for many diners is the chain's signature cheese fries, known as Aussie Cheese Fries. "[Love] Outback cheese fries," wrote one Redditor in r/fries. "Looks don't do them justice. They look good but taste 10X better. And their Ranch dressing is the best I've had anywhere."
Diners praise the generous portion sizes, the amount of cheese (it's not overpowering, but it's not skimpy either), and the seasoning. In fact, some love the chain's signature seasoning blend so much that they have tried to recreate it themselves and have taken to Reddit to request recipe information from insiders.
And listen, we get it. In 2024, we ranked the Aussie Cheese Fries as one of the top 10 Outback Steakhouse menu items. "This isn't the leanest appetizer you could order, but that's why it's delicious," our writer wrote. Want to make the Aussie Fries even better? Make your own chili cheese fries by combining them with a side order of Tasmanian Chili. You're welcome.
Applebee's
Much like The Cheesecake Factory, Applebee's has a pretty extensive menu. You can opt for everything from seafood to steak to burgers, salads, and bowls. But, according to many diners, whatever you do, don't skip the fries. People appreciate the fries' crispy texture, generous portion size, and value for money. "The fries and boneless nugs at Applebee's are fire and I will die on this hill," wrote one Redditor in the r/Applebees subreddit.
For many diners, it's the chain's seasoning blend that takes its fries to the next level. In fact, once again, some love its seasoning so much that they have attempted to make it themselves. However, they're not always successful. "I've tried every copycat recipe and they're never right," said one Redditor in r/Applebees. Another sympathized: "I have tried to recreate it myself and it always tastes slightly wrong." We guess that sometimes, only a trip to Applebee's will do.
Texas Roadhouse
When it comes to fry seasoning, Texas Roadhouse seems to know what's up. Well, that's according to many Redditors anyway. In fact, the platform is inundated with posts from diners who are eager to try and recreate the chain's seasoning blend at home. "What do they put on these things?" asked one Redditor in r/TopSecretRecipes. It seems nobody has cracked the code yet, though, as according to Texas Roadhouse workers, the fry seasoning is a secret, proprietary recipe.
The Cheese Fries themselves, too, are pretty decent. In fact, in our list of sides that outshine the main courses at Texas Roadhouse, our reviewer had plenty of positive things to say about them. "They're steak-cut, so they're thick enough to drag through steak drippings, gravy, and anything else you order them with," they wrote. "They're fabulous no matter how you order them."
Methodology
We take french fries very seriously. When pulling together this list, we made sure to include the chains that got the most shout-outs on various platforms (including blogs and Reddit), paying extra attention to crucial factors like texture and seasoning blends. The result of that thorough investigation is, of course, all of the chains listed above.