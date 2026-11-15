These 8 Cheesecake Factory Sides Outshine The Main Courses

It's easy to feel intimidated by The Cheesecake Factory's ginormous menu. It is literally pages long in tiny font, with over 250 options at a given time. You can select from a slew of salads, a variety of burger options — including the Macaroni and Cheese Cheeseburger, which we think is the best of them all — and don't forget the cheesecakes. But if you want to broaden your horizons or try a smaller dish, it helps to understand which sides, small bites, and appetizers actually outshine the main dishes.

Luckily, there's an array of standouts to choose from. Whether you're in the mood for something heavy and salty or prefer something fresher and spicier, there's an option for every mood. We used our insights as frequent Cheesecake Factory patrons, but we also drew on customer reviews and Tasting Table articles to determine which sides are the all-stars. For this article, we considered any small bites and appetizers to be "sides." You'll want to try all of these at some point, as they're highly revered.