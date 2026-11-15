These 8 Cheesecake Factory Sides Outshine The Main Courses
It's easy to feel intimidated by The Cheesecake Factory's ginormous menu. It is literally pages long in tiny font, with over 250 options at a given time. You can select from a slew of salads, a variety of burger options — including the Macaroni and Cheese Cheeseburger, which we think is the best of them all — and don't forget the cheesecakes. But if you want to broaden your horizons or try a smaller dish, it helps to understand which sides, small bites, and appetizers actually outshine the main dishes.
Luckily, there's an array of standouts to choose from. Whether you're in the mood for something heavy and salty or prefer something fresher and spicier, there's an option for every mood. We used our insights as frequent Cheesecake Factory patrons, but we also drew on customer reviews and Tasting Table articles to determine which sides are the all-stars. For this article, we considered any small bites and appetizers to be "sides." You'll want to try all of these at some point, as they're highly revered.
Fried Mac and Cheese Balls
The Fried Mac and Cheese Balls are an ideal pick for those seeking a truly indulgent side dish. These are not light or dainty whatsoever. Though there are only four cheese balls, they are hearty. They have a macaroni-and-cheese center, then they're fried in a crisp breading that makes them even larger. The marinara sauce the balls are served on offers a smidge of levity and acidity to cut through the gooey center. They look somewhat nondescript on the plate, almost like they could be meatballs, but they are captivating once you take a bite.
"Those mac and cheese balls are cosmic," one Reddit commenter said in a thread about the best thing to order at Cheesecake Factory. Others think they're basically a win any time you order them. And yes, they are actually better than the chain's mac and cheese, which comes as a kids' meal — something multiple people agree on. Folks call it a favorite dish, and the crisp exterior and ultra-rich, cheesy center make it clear why it stands out. You can't go to Cheesecake without getting these round delights; they are a must-try. They're best when they're fresh to truly understand the medley of textures. You don't even need a full meal, because these will fill you right up.
Pickle Fries
Pickle lovers, gather 'round. You have to order the Pickle Fries on your next journey to the Cheesecake Factory. The pickles are hand-breaded, fried, and served with a spicy ranch sauce that wonderfully complements their tangy interior. The combination of creamy, spicy, and briny is delightfully complex and makes every bite memorable. Other chains have fried pickle slices, so this version feels considerably more interesting. They are perfectly handheld, and customers truly love them, sharing that they're a great option when you don't want a full-on meal. They note pairing them with Buffalo Blasts and some Crispy Brussels Sprouts for a more well-rounded side-as-a-main experience.
People love everything about them, from the crisp exterior to the juicy insides. They aren't mushy, nor do they fall apart, ensuring enough textural integrity that makes them a compelling order every time. Even the spicy ranch gets praised and compared to a bang bang sauce, so it's more interesting than it may seem by name alone. People have deemed them the best pickle fries they've ever eaten and appreciate the portion size and price. They're so incredible, some say they couldn't stop thinking about them.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Fries might not seem like the most exciting of dishes, but hear us out on this one. The Parmesan Truffle Fries are more delicious than you might think, with people calling them pure perfection in a handheld bite. It's hard to stand out when the Cheesecake Factory has hundreds of menu items, but the chain has really mastered the combination of crispy fries with an earthy, rich truffle aioli. And they've been deemed an 11 out of 10 by loyal fans — doesn't get much higher than that.
This is the perfect thing to order for yourself or your table. Either way, it'll be gone in a flash, so you might need to place a second order. The chic metal container elevates the presentation, while the truffle element upgrades the overall flavor compared to your standard fries served in a red basket. The aioli is a big part of what makes the fries stand out; it offers a complex bite and a softer, creamy contrast to the firm fry. Customers say it's strong, so expect a lot of flavor, especially a potent garlic flavor. Given how much people like this appetizer, it can hold its own against some of the more notorious entree items. They are so loved that people created copycat recipes to make at home, but they're totally worth ordering when you're at the chain. They'll leave a lasting impression and a bit of garlic breath in their wake.
Chicken & Waffle Skewers
We already know that chicken and waffles are an elite, sweet-and-savory combination. So it's no surprise that the Cheesecake Factory's small-bite version of the dish — Chicken & Waffle Skewers — is also spectacular. At the chain, you can expect an elevated version with more flavors. The waffle has cheddar cheese and green chiles, while the fried chicken is served with hot honey and maple-butter syrup. Everything adds more layers and complexity, so it's far from an overly breaded nightmare. Customers are major fans of the dish, calling it a 10 out of 10 and totally worth ordering.
The hot honey drizzle brings a zingy touch of heat, but we could guzzle the maple butter syrup, something other patrons really love, too. Food reviewers appreciate the tender, moist chicken and the small, bite-sized pieces that are easy to pop into your mouth; some also note that the way the cheese and green chiles are incorporated into the waffles makes them really captivating. We like that the creaminess of the maple sauce offers a rich mouthfeel that contrasts nicely with the crisp chicken. Folks say they're so incredible that they're worth literally running to the Cheesecake Factory to order. They're rated a perfect 10 and are ideal when you prefer a smaller dish that delivers excellent flavors. It doesn't hurt that the presentation is fun and easy to eat.
Pigs in a Blanket
It's no secret that pigs in a blanket are pretty easy to make at home, but that doesn't stop the Cheesecake Factory's spin from being sheer bliss. They received a rave review from a Tasting Table writer who tried a bunch of new menu items in fall 2026 and noted that the piggies were "excellent." Rather than miniature cocktail wieners, these use a standard beef hot dog cut into large chunks. They are wrapped in a croissant-like, flaky pastry that makes them feel heartier and more indulgent than you might assume.
The writer also notes this could totally pass as a meal, and you might even have some leftovers — though expecting leftovers is one of the top unwritten rules to know before visiting the chain restaurant. The honey mustard dipping sauce gives it a sweet, tangy complexity that complements the all-beef wieners. The size and flavors really make this menu item stand out; not just compared to some of the other pigs in a blanket you might get in the freezer section of a grocery store, but compared to other Cheesecake Factory items. Everything is highly praised, from the flaky pastry to the snap of the hot dog. People also note that it's a very adult, grown-up version of the dish that is a true 10 out of 10.
Pretzel Bites With Cheddar Cheese Fondue
When you think of pretzels, you might be thinking of those big, soft, baked ones you could get at Auntie Anne's, or perhaps the small, crunchy ones that come packaged in the store. But the Cheesecake Factory offers something in the middle — well, kind of. The Pretzel Bites are small, ball-shaped pretzels that are artfully baked and soft with a somewhat snappy exterior. They are nice and warm and, paired with the cheese fondue sauce, make for a delectable bite. But you can also get some tangy complexity from the whole-grain mustard on the side. Try dunking a pretzel in the cheese, then adding a dab of mustard over it for the most epic combo.
And people are huge fans of this combination. "Loooove the pretzel bites," one person commented on Facebook. "The cheese with it is sooo yummy I can drink it." People love the cheese so much that they also recommend dipping the brown bread in it. They might look small, but they feel hearty and satisfying, and it's a clear reason why people consider them among their favorite dishes from Cheesecake. It's a classic combination, but they are made well and feel elevated enough to warrant buying from the restaurant. They are definitely among the best apps you can get at Cheesecake Factory.
Korean Fried Cauliflower
Many of the items we've mentioned on this list are somewhat heavy, breaded, or fried. Well, the Korean Fried Cauliflower feels a bit more balanced, offering a vibrant, punchy wave of heat to the palate. Yes, there is a smidge of batter that gives it a captivating crunch, but then it's coated in a sweet-and-spicy sauce, toasted sesame seeds, and chopped green onion. Many fans say this is their favorite item on the entire menu. If you typically skip the sides and opt for a main course, this one might change your mind.
It clearly outshines entrees thanks to its zing, but don't feel like the heat makes it unapproachable. People even say their young kids really loved them. "Those are suuuuuper underrated," one person commented on a TikTok review about the dish. "I don't even like cauliflower and I think these are delicious." And no, they aren't sad and soggy, even with all the sauce; people like that they retain their crunch and pack so much flavor in each piece. Though some folks think cauliflower is underrated, the sheer number of customers who name it as their top dish says otherwise.
Cheeseburger Spring Rolls
A cheeseburger is considered a full-on entree, but the Cheesecake Factory's Cheeseburger Spring Rolls are part of the Small Plates & Snacks menu — and that is fair game if you ask us. This item features Angus beef, cheese, and onions, all fried in a rolled, crispy wrapper. This is a truly standout option that people genuinely love. Patrons like to come for happy hour and snag it, along with a couple other apps, as their meal. But it consistently makes people's lists of top appetizers and never disappoints.
Even customers who were not initially sold say that they were much better than they anticipated. They're still familiar, with flavors we know and love, but it comes in a fun, memorable format that makes them a noteworthy menu item. This could totally outrank any number of main courses from Cheesecake Factory thanks to comforting flavors and contrast of crisp wrapper and tender beef. People also like to eat it as a late lunch or early dinner option.
Methodology
We selected items that are known for being interesting, flavorful, and memorable enough that you'll think of them long after your meal ends. Each item we included has a mix of bold flavors, contrasting textures, and unique presentation that would entice customers to buy it. These factors ensure that the sides could indeed outshine various main courses.
Not just that, but we selected an array of items, so there was more variety in the flavor pairings, textures, and even the size of the dish. It may be subjective, but ultimately we turned to Tasting Table reviews, our own experiences and knowledge of the chain, and customer reviews across social media to find the absolute best sides and apps. There are a lot of amazing entrees worth ordering, but we thought some smaller dishes deserved recognition, too.