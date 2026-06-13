What's Actually In Red Robin's Signature Fry Seasoning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Red Robin obviously knows a thing or two about burgers. The restaurant's bottomless steak fries alone are a veritable tractor beam for securing repeat customers. But not to be underestimated is what goes on them — a signature fry topping available for sale at the restaurant and online at Walmart and Amazon, called Red's Original Seasoning. This tasty topper plays a significant role in the Red Robin dining experience as customers liberally sprinkle it on steak fries, garlic fries, steamed broccoli, or anything else they desire.

But what's in it, and why is it so good? To take a peek behind the curtain, you might think, "just read the ingredients' label." Thee label lists salt, cane sugar, sea salt, garlic, onion, tomato, paprika, yeast extract, and natural smoke flavor. But if you only use those spices, you're probably going to be sorely disappointed.

That's because (just as with another spice favorite, Old Bay Seasoning) Red's recipe is top secret. But there's been some pretty good intel over the years. Eagle-eyed fans note that older packaging included these additional spices: black pepper, celery seed, cumin, oregano, and sage, and our guess is that these fall under the generic "spices" moniker on its label today. But you can bet Red Robin didn't give away everything, so we may never know the complete recipe.