Give Outback Steakhouse Fries A Tasty Makeover With This Ordering Hack
When it comes to appetizers, the Bloomin' Onion is one of Outback Steakhouse's most popular menu items. But that's not the only fried item it does well. You don't want to sleep on its Aussie cheese fries. They are crispy, cheesy, and delicious all on their own, but you can take them to the next level with one simple, easy addition. Order a side of Tasmanian chili, and you've got everything you need to make some amazing chili cheese fries.
We put together a few Outback Steakhouse menu hacks, but this one definitely stands out as a favorite. Outback Steakhouse Aussie cheese fries are regular fries smothered with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. They're topped with crispy bacon bits and served with Outback's house ranch sauce on the side. So right away, these are some elevated cheese fries beyond the standard fare. Tasmanian chili is made with a spicy sauce that's loaded with beef and contains no beans. That's the perfect chili for making a traditional order of chili fries.
Prices vary based on location, but a cup of chili is usually about $6, while a crock with twice as much chili is around $8. The Aussie cheese fries are just under $13. That may seem steep, but remember these are meant to be shared as an appetizer.
A smaller chili cheese fry option
If you're dining with others who don't want to share, or you're eating alone and don't want such a large portion, you can skip the shareable appetizer and order a side of Aussie Cheese Fries with your meal. The side portion is smaller by about a third. Combined with a cup of chili, you can still enjoy a steak, some ribs, or another entrée and have a more reasonably sized portion of chili cheese fries.
Just make sure you order your fries and chili to come out together so you can enjoy them at peak freshness and heat. The last thing you want is for your cheese fries to cool down so that the cheese isn't as melty as it could be. For an extra cheesy flavor boost, order the chili with cheese and add green onions as well. Don't forget to ask your server to make sure the cheese is layered. Normally, the cheese is just put on top of the fries, but the kitchen is usually happy to layer it throughout so it melts all the way through. That also ensures you get a larger portion of cheese, if that's what you're looking for.
One of the good things about chili cheese fries is that, if you have leftovers, they tend to be more forgiving during the reheating process than plain fries. And if you order the massive appetizer portion, you'll probably have leftovers to take home. So next time you're at Outback, level up your cheese fries with chili and see why this hack is too good to skip.