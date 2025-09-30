Give Outback Steakhouse Fries A Tasty Makeover With This Ordering Hack

When it comes to appetizers, the Bloomin' Onion is one of Outback Steakhouse's most popular menu items. But that's not the only fried item it does well. You don't want to sleep on its Aussie cheese fries. They are crispy, cheesy, and delicious all on their own, but you can take them to the next level with one simple, easy addition. Order a side of Tasmanian chili, and you've got everything you need to make some amazing chili cheese fries.

We put together a few Outback Steakhouse menu hacks, but this one definitely stands out as a favorite. Outback Steakhouse Aussie cheese fries are regular fries smothered with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. They're topped with crispy bacon bits and served with Outback's house ranch sauce on the side. So right away, these are some elevated cheese fries beyond the standard fare. Tasmanian chili is made with a spicy sauce that's loaded with beef and contains no beans. That's the perfect chili for making a traditional order of chili fries.

Prices vary based on location, but a cup of chili is usually about $6, while a crock with twice as much chili is around $8. The Aussie cheese fries are just under $13. That may seem steep, but remember these are meant to be shared as an appetizer.