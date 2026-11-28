In a world where there is an almost shocking number of different types of beers, stouts stand out from the group as something special — but they can also be very, very polarizing. An ale or lager fan who jumps right into the deep end of the stout world might find themselves wondering what the heck all the fuss is about, but we've got you covered.

We wanted to know what the best choices are for those looking to start easing their way into the style, so we reached out to some experts for advice on where to start. First, the introductions: Luke Walster is the beer expert over at The Cask Connoisseur, Sanwar Mal Khokar is a mixologist and beverage program leader at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar, and Brian Thompson is the director of beer, THC, and mixers at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. They came through for us in a big way, with not only recommendations, but also explanations on what makes each option a standout and what tastes it'll appeal to.

That's important, as the world of stouts is incredibly and surprisingly varied. Don't take our word for it: As Walster explains to us, "I think they're sometimes misunderstood by people who haven't tried many of them. They can be creamy, rich, chocolatey, fruity, and occasionally quite sweet, so there's far more variety than people might initially expect." If you've tried a few stouts and found you weren't a fan, it's time to try again — and consider these standout options.