5 Ways To Invite Guinness To The Table (In Addition To Drinking It)
Founded in 1759, Guinness has become a world-wide brand, and the dark beer can do more than look pretty poured into a glass. Sure, this classic roasted stout can accompany your favorite burgers and piles of french fries, but the beer can also spruce up recipes to provide an added layer of complexity that doesn't require much extra effort. The beer's malty flavor deepens breads, stews, and desserts, turning tried-and-true dishes into something much more interesting.
Even if you're not familiar with splitting the G, dumping a bit of Guinness into recipes will have you reaching for a can well beyond St. Patrick's Day. We've rounded up five of our own recipes to help showcase the beer's standout utility and convince you to keep your fridge stocked with the black stuff. You'll be filling up dinner tables and be feeling a touch more lucky, even if St. Patrick's Day is already behind you.
Irish Beer Bread
You don't need to be a professional baker to pull a satisfying loaf out of the oven. Tasting Table recipe developer Christina Musgrave's recipe shows that by mixing Guinness into bread dough, you'll eliminate the need for yeast and won't have to worry about kneading dough to achieve the perfect crumb. Each slice of this flavorful bread offers a malty richness that settles in easily next to soups and stews.
In just 10 minutes, you'll be able to prepare dough to place into the oven. While the loaf bakes, you can get to work making other dishes or start dreaming about the toppings you'll spread on each slice. For the ultimate indulgence, a quick swipe of Irish butter offers an easy treat that can be enjoyed any time of day.
Bangers And Mash With Stout Onion Gravy
A standard pub favorite shines through Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye's bangers and mash with stout onion gravy. Gravy is made even more satisfying with a cup of Guinness, and you can feed a crowd with your choice of beans or peas. As onions caramelize in the stout, this savory treat offers a hearty meal perfect for a Sunday dinner.
This recipe can be easily modified to suit a range of dietary preferences. Meat lovers can experiment with using different kinds of sausages to make the meal, and vegetarians can reach for meat-free substitutes to plate with potatoes and veggies. Buttery mash and a serving of greens can quickly convert any cold day into a moment of comfort.
Venison Stew With Guinness And Pickled Walnuts
This one-pot recipe from Rye rewards patience with satisfying flavor. Guinness softens venison's gaminess, and the hearty pairing will have you scooping second helpings. Pickled walnuts perk up the dish with a tart earthiness; the overall flavor will transport you to the Irish countryside without needing to reach for your passport.
Look for the shank or neck to dice and cook low and slow. Though the recipe will take several hours to put together, the tender, caramelized meat contributes to a savory stew that will immediately earn a place on your regular meal rotation. You won't need much to round out a meal; serve with bread or rice.
Charred Cabbage with Guinness
Tasting Table staff perfected a cabbage recipe that is ideal to plate alongside corned beef, but the side can also pair with other proteins. Braising sliced cabbage in stout softens the dish while balancing the cabbage's sweetness with a subtle bitterness. A spoonful of toasted caraway seeds and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes add texture and punch to the recipe, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice brightens the equation.
Cooked in 15 minutes, this affordable dish may start making appearances in your kitchen more regularly, saddling up next to roasted chicken and grilled fish. Scoop leftovers into store-bought soup for a flavorful, filling addition that instantly bulks up broth poured out of a tin.
Guinness Cake With Irish Cream And Whiskey
To finish meals sweetly, our Tasting Table team perfected a cake that calls for a ¼ cup of Guinness. A surprise creamy curd filling is made with Irish cream and a tablespoon of whiskey. This sweet, boozy treat is the kind of finish that warrants a spot at any table.
When served fresh out of the oven, Guinness cake made with Irish cream and whiskey is similar to a lava cake but with an Irish flair, offering flavors found in Irish coffee. Presented in individual ramekins, these pre-portioned pieces are ideal to whip up for a dinner party. A quick dusting of confectioners' sugar and a dollop of homemade whipped cream decadently finishes this delectable treat.