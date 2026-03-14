5 Ways To Invite Guinness To The Table (In Addition To Drinking It)

Founded in 1759, Guinness has become a world-wide brand, and the dark beer can do more than look pretty poured into a glass. Sure, this classic roasted stout can accompany your favorite burgers and piles of french fries, but the beer can also spruce up recipes to provide an added layer of complexity that doesn't require much extra effort. The beer's malty flavor deepens breads, stews, and desserts, turning tried-and-true dishes into something much more interesting.

Even if you're not familiar with splitting the G, dumping a bit of Guinness into recipes will have you reaching for a can well beyond St. Patrick's Day. We've rounded up five of our own recipes to help showcase the beer's standout utility and convince you to keep your fridge stocked with the black stuff. You'll be filling up dinner tables and be feeling a touch more lucky, even if St. Patrick's Day is already behind you.