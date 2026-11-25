You really have to get strategic with your food orders at the bakery. If you have a smaller household or are cognizant of your carb intake, you might not want to opt for a quickly-molding batch or a multi-pound pie.

Consider the quantities based on how many people you're serving. Muffins come in a pack of eight, but they used to come in a set of six large muffins. You would get a 12-pack of plain croissants, but the blueberry caramelized cheesecake croissant comes with six in a box. Then things like the chocolate hazelnut beignets have 22 little treats per container. Don't get me started on cookies — there's a 60-count of mini chocolate chip, a 24-pack of regular choco chip or variety cookies, or even a larger variety tray with 60 regular-sized cookies. Browse your Costco's current selection and mind the amount of product for your needs.

Then again, if you're ordering for a crowd, anything can be purchased in bulk. I'd wager that certain things are better for a crowd compared to a smaller household. Like the bagels, the cookies are great if you can eat them immediately, and if not, you need to store them properly. Otherwise, they tend to get stale and hard — and not in a crisp, tasty way.

Muffins should be eaten quickly or frozen for any household. Cheesecakes and other cakes are easy to slice and freeze if you can't consume them quickly. You could opt for cutting according to the portion sizes noted on the packaging or come up with your own ways to cut things like cake, cheesecake, or pie. Think ahead to establish if something is good for your specific needs — household size, freezer space, etc.