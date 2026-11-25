8 Tips For Your First Visit To The Costco Bakery
It feels like such a joyous moment once you get a Costco membership and go in-store for the first time with your card (or digital pass on the app). It's like you get to unlock all the warehouse's goodies: samples, tasty food in bulk, and those mouthwatering bakery items. If it is your first foray into the bakery, there are a few helpful things you may want to learn to ensure a streamlined, optimized visit.
As a Costco member, I have some insights for you based on my experiences, but I also did some research to see what other people say — that way you have more well-rounded advice rather than that of one person. Save some room in your fridge and counter because you'll likely walk away with a few new treats on your next walk through the warehouse's bakery. These insights will give you peace of mind and an understanding of what to expect.
Gather a basic understanding Costco bakery options and layout
For your first bakery visit, it helps to familiarize yourself with the area. Actual layouts may vary by store, but you can expect a refrigerated area for cakes, followed by various tables with baked goods. Things like bagels or loaves of bread are often paired together, but there are also muffins, pies, croissants, and more. I've been to various Costcos and haven't seen any one layout, but that is the general gist of what to expect.
Then there's the actual bakery area where employees bake or work. Now, beyond that, you might wonder which stuff is baked fresh in-house. Well, that's where Reddit comes to the rescue, with a thread where employees offer their insights responding to that exact question. For sweet treats, employees noted that half-sheet cakes, round cakes, muffins, cheesecakes, cupcakes, pies, lemon blueberry loaf, and all some of the items made in-store. Then there are things like dinner rolls also made from scratch. There's an array of items that come prepared in some way, with Costco making modifications, adding fillings. As always, this could vary by location, so if you have questions, feel encouraged to ask the bakers at yours how something might have been prepared.
Check the sell-by dates before placing anything in your cart
I have made this mistake more times than I should have — as in, I should have learned the first time. But make sure you check the sell-by date on the bakery item before you even place it in your cart. The baked goods already don't have a long shelf life, at least compared to other items you can store for a while. You need to pick the item with the sell-by date that is furthest away to give yourself more wiggle room on peak freshness. After all, having so little time to eat a large bakery item might not work for you. Tacking on two or three days, however, can make a difference if you are planning ahead for a party or even a holiday.
Sometimes the turnaround is really short, which doesn't give you much time to finish an item. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the sell-by date doesn't mean something is bad; it reflects a store's inventory management. Even so, you can still use it to estimate how fresh something is: Something with today's date as a sell-by is less fresh than something dated for two days from now. You may not have much time after the sell-by date before things start to mold. This is actually a major, hidden problem that Costco's bakery faces, so knowing about it can make your trip a lot smoother.
Don't walk in expecting to order and pick up a custom cake same-day
You might have heard of the custom cakes at Costco and couldn't wait to get a membership to go snag one. Hold your horses, partner, because there are a few things you need to consider. You need to place your order at least three days ahead of time but no more than 14 days prior, and this comes directly from Costco. This gives the team enough time to plan for and create your order, which is great considering you can customize decorations or the message. You can place your order through Costco's app, or you can still do it in person via the paper order.
There are a few cakes to select from, whether you're in the mood for the ultra-indulgent round chocolate cake or a white half sheet cake (which happens to feed 48 people). You can get designs like daisies, rainbows, balloons, and others on your cake. However, you only have 30 characters for any desired text.
You are, however, limited to five custom cakes at a time; so if you need something for an enormous event, you'll have to call the warehouse directly before you can take further action. If you come in needing a same-day cake, your best bet is to simply buy one from the case and decorate it yourself, perhaps using a TikTok-inspired tip.
Beware: The bagels mold really quickly
The Costco bagels are pretty darn good for a store-bought breakfast item. However, you must be aware of how quickly they become moldy biohazards. It is so widespread that moldy bagels are among the most frequent customer complaints about Costco's Bakery. You'll see people lamenting about this all over the internet. This is where viewing the sell-by date could slightly help, but your best bet is to refrigerate or freeze half right away, even if you've gotten a good date.
Remember: One pack comes with eight bagels. If I know I'll get to them in two days, they go in the fridge — and that's the 48-hour consensus Redditors have found too. If I'm not sure, then I slice them in half and pop them in the freezer. This means I get nearly fresh bagels when I take them out of freezer rather than two-day-old bread. Of course they cannot compete with a freshly made-in-the-shop bagel, but they're good for a warehouse (and I am not alone in thinking this). Still, don't even bother buying the bagels if you don't have an immediate plan for them.
Consider how many people you're feeding before purchasing
You really have to get strategic with your food orders at the bakery. If you have a smaller household or are cognizant of your carb intake, you might not want to opt for a quickly-molding batch or a multi-pound pie.
Consider the quantities based on how many people you're serving. Muffins come in a pack of eight, but they used to come in a set of six large muffins. You would get a 12-pack of plain croissants, but the blueberry caramelized cheesecake croissant comes with six in a box. Then things like the chocolate hazelnut beignets have 22 little treats per container. Don't get me started on cookies — there's a 60-count of mini chocolate chip, a 24-pack of regular choco chip or variety cookies, or even a larger variety tray with 60 regular-sized cookies. Browse your Costco's current selection and mind the amount of product for your needs.
Then again, if you're ordering for a crowd, anything can be purchased in bulk. I'd wager that certain things are better for a crowd compared to a smaller household. Like the bagels, the cookies are great if you can eat them immediately, and if not, you need to store them properly. Otherwise, they tend to get stale and hard — and not in a crisp, tasty way.
Muffins should be eaten quickly or frozen for any household. Cheesecakes and other cakes are easy to slice and freeze if you can't consume them quickly. You could opt for cutting according to the portion sizes noted on the packaging or come up with your own ways to cut things like cake, cheesecake, or pie. Think ahead to establish if something is good for your specific needs — household size, freezer space, etc.
Some of the simple items are truly fantastic
It is easy to find allure in complexity. A pumpkin streusel muffin offers layers of dimension with a slightly lumpy crisp topping and an utterly soft baked base. I totally get it — it is hard today not to go for the more ornate topping or the more interesting flavor profile. But you would be remiss to skip out on some of the relatively plainer baked eats.
The croissant is perfectly scrumptious and is constantly revered for its deliciousness and adaptability. It works because it's basic, whether you want to chop up the croissants, pair them with eggs and veggies for a savory bready pudding of sorts, or whether you want to slather them in chocolate hazelnut spread for a quick sweet treat. Butter croissants, pita bread, and Italian loaf are among the best bakery items to buy at Costco. Similarly, a classic (and fairly standard) cheesecake or chocolate chunk cookie make for some of the best desserts Costco has on offer. No streusel, toppings, mix-ins, or sugar overload in sight.
Don't expect a traditional bakery counter
Plenty of bakeries I've been to have a bunch of bakery sweets delicately displayed behind a glass case. Things like donuts, pastries, and croissants are nicely placed, waiting to be added to your little pink box by an employee. Well, I have to tell you that's not the case at Costco. Typically, employees are behind the bakery area doing their own thing.
Foods are adequately displayed, but there's no standard bakery case where someone boxes up your cookies and baked goods and hands them to you. Don't go to Costco bakery expecting anything of the sort. Foods are already packaged so you can take what you need and skidaddle. They're stuck in sets — like the eight-count of everything bagels. You used to be able to pick two six-packs of muffins or two six-packs of bagels, but now they are each sold in packs of eight that you cannot mix and match. There is a mix and match for packs of Danishes, though. That also means that you can't pick and choose a couple of bagels, a few cookies, and one individual Danish. If you require that level of customization, Costco bakery is not for you.
Some things may be overpriced
Even if Costco evokes thoughts of extreme affordability, not everyone agrees with that idea. Actually, some customers think Costco's bakery is pretty pricey for what it is. Therefore, it is vital that you do your own research beforehand. There are surprisingly many items that Costco customers consider overpriced. If it is your first stroll through the bakery, that is vital info to have. Though you can reference reviews, only you know what you are willing to pay. Keep those prices in mind. The tasty chocolate chunk cookies and the pumpkin pie are on the list, so customers have a range of opinions on the matter.
People certainly don't feel as impressed with the selection and quality as they did. Some suggest going to a new bakery altogether, but that isn't always feasible. If you are like me, perhaps you go to Costco since you're already stopping by for something else — be it gas, frozen fish, or even Costco yogurt. Don't buy things from Costco thinking they are the best deal; only get stuff you are genuinely interested in.