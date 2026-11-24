We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I'm not always a fan of buying wine from grocery store wine sections, but Trader Joe's can be an exception. The chain carries a wide array of solid wines at affordable prices, and it's easy to grab a bottle or two while you're doing your weekly grocery shopping. But if you're someone who doesn't drink alcohol — or is just choosing not to drink for a night, a weekend, or a month — you don't have to miss out on the fun. Trader Joe's also sells a selection of nonalcoholic wines that aim to deliver the flavor you crave without the alcohol.

However, if you've tried nonalcoholic wines before, then you probably know that some of them can fall flat and lack the complexity that standard wine offers. Therefore, I selected seven nonalcoholic wines from my local Trader Joe's, tasted them all, and ranked them from worst to best based on my personal tastes and how closely each mirrors a standard bottle of the variety in question. I hold a WSET Level 3 certificate in wine, but that doesn't mean you have to like what I like, since tastes in wine differ greatly from person to person. In general, I tend to like higher-acid wines and varieties that have some structure to them, so if you're into the same thing, this guide may help you decide which bottle to pick up at TJ's the next time you're there.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.