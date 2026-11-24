7 Nonalcoholic Wines From Trader Joe's, Ranked
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I'm not always a fan of buying wine from grocery store wine sections, but Trader Joe's can be an exception. The chain carries a wide array of solid wines at affordable prices, and it's easy to grab a bottle or two while you're doing your weekly grocery shopping. But if you're someone who doesn't drink alcohol — or is just choosing not to drink for a night, a weekend, or a month — you don't have to miss out on the fun. Trader Joe's also sells a selection of nonalcoholic wines that aim to deliver the flavor you crave without the alcohol.
However, if you've tried nonalcoholic wines before, then you probably know that some of them can fall flat and lack the complexity that standard wine offers. Therefore, I selected seven nonalcoholic wines from my local Trader Joe's, tasted them all, and ranked them from worst to best based on my personal tastes and how closely each mirrors a standard bottle of the variety in question. I hold a WSET Level 3 certificate in wine, but that doesn't mean you have to like what I like, since tastes in wine differ greatly from person to person. In general, I tend to like higher-acid wines and varieties that have some structure to them, so if you're into the same thing, this guide may help you decide which bottle to pick up at TJ's the next time you're there.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
7. Ariel Cabernet Sauvignon
I was excited to try Ariel Cabernet Sauvignon, especially since it was the only red wine in the lineup that I got the chance to try. cabernet sauvignon tends to produce especially bold, structured wines, so that's what I was expecting when I took that first sip. What I found, though, was a wine that had a much less pronounced flavor than I would prefer, with a wateriness that I didn't find very pleasant. I definitely picked up on some notes that indicate oak aging, like very subtle vanilla, but otherwise, this cabernet is a lot more fruit-forward and jammy than I would expect from this type of wine. It tastes almost like blackcurrant jam, which is delicious, but I want more structure and complexity when I pick up a bottle of cab.
I can see where some would really enjoy this wine — there's a nice, acidic, fruity flavor here, even if the wine is watery and thin-tasting overall. For those who have never particularly liked wine, it may not be a bad option. However, if you're expecting the body and structure of a traditional cabernet sauvignon, you'll likely be disappointed by this budget bottle, which retails for $9.99.
6. Ariel Chardonnay
Unfortunately, I'm not a much bigger fan of Ariel's Chardonnay than I am of the cabernet sauvignon, but I think it's still a slight step up in terms of flavor. This bottle also sells for $9.99, making it one of the cheaper options in the lineup. While I love that there are bottles out there that are more affordable than some of the higher-end options on the market, I didn't find this wine to be particularly delicious either. The main problem? It doesn't really taste like any chardonnay I've ever had (and as a chardonnay lover, I've tried more than my fair share of bottles).
This wine mostly just tastes like grape juice, albeit particularly thin and watery grape juice. There's a slightly toasted vanilla note there, which does make for a more complex sip, but I honestly wouldn't guess that this was wine unless I actually saw the bottle. It doesn't taste bad, per se, but I don't think this is what most people are looking for when they buy a bottle of Chardonnay.
5. Natureo Chardonnay
If you're craving a nonalcoholic chardonnay from Trader Joe's, I think Natureo Chardonnay is a solid pick. Now, if you're looking for a big, rich, buttery chardonnay, this may not be the bottle for you. However, I tend to prefer a leaner, more acidic, and less oaky chardonnay, and that's exactly what you get from this bottle. Is it the most complex take on chardonnay? No, but considering that the bottle only sells for $7.99, that's not exactly surprising. Still, I find this wine to be pleasant and refreshing, and I think it would make a particularly nice bottle to sip outside on a hot summer day.
The wine isn't particularly pronounced on the nose, but on the palate, I noticed notes of green apple and lemon, with a subtle florality on the finish. There's also a hint of funkiness that may not be for everyone, but I quite enjoyed it. The wine is also very acidic, which is common for dealcoholized wines, but there's a subtle roundness that helps balance that acidity out. It's not my favorite wine of the bunch, but it's an excellent pick for its price point.
4. Natureo Sparkling Rose
I absolutely love sparkling wine (in both its alcoholic and nonalcoholic forms), and I'm especially partial to sparkling rosé. It shouldn't come as a big surprise, then, that I'm a fan of Natureo Sparkling Rosé, which I purchased at Trader Joe's for $8.99. This is another wine that's not super complex, but I love its refreshing, fruity flavor and bold fizz. There are notes of raspberries, cranberries, and cherries in every sip, with a strong, pronounced acidity to keep things fresh. On the nose, though, I didn't pick up on very strong aromas at all.
This isn't the boldest wine of the bunch — it has a lightness to it that could make it seem a bit boring if you want something more intense. However, I think that this lightness makes it a perfect pour for celebrations when you're trying to appeal to multiple palates at once. It's approachable and dry, so I think basically everyone could enjoy it. All that being said, this wouldn't be my top pick if I wanted something that tastes as close to standard wine as possible.
3. Saint Viviana Sauvignon Blanc
We're taking a step up here in terms of price, but I think the higher price point is worth it for Saint Viviana Sauvignon Blanc. This wine sells at Trader Joe's for $20.99, and it actually tastes quite like a standard sauvignon blanc. It has really lovely notes of peach, nectarine, and lime, along with the bold acidity that you'd expect from a sauvignon blanc. To me, its acidity seems more in line with a New Zealand sauvignon blanc, although this bottle hails from Washington state. There's also a floral quality to the wine that makes it a bit more interesting, although it's not particularly complex.
Like most of the nonalcoholic wines I tried in this lineup, Saint Viviana has a lightness to it that's sort of expected when it comes to dealcoholized wines, but the flavor is still bolder than most of the others on this list. If you're already a sauvignon blanc fan, then chances are you're going to enjoy this wine as well.
2. Oddbird Blanc de Blancs
When you're looking for a nonalcoholic sparkling wine with which to celebrate, Oddbird Blanc de Blancs is a top-notch bottle to grab at Trader Joe's. Available for $21.99, it's definitely one of the more balanced wines on this list. Does it have that ultra-pronounced acidity you often find in dealcoholized wines? Yes. But it also has a roundness and a creaminess to it, probably thanks to the fact that it was matured on fine lees for a full year. Plus, it features the distinct brioche note that echoes the sort of flavor profile you'd find in a standard bottle of Champagne. It's also made with colombard and chardonnay, the latter of which is one of the grapes used to make Champagne.
Green apple, lemon, and a slight hint of honey join brioche in some of this wine's prominent tasting notes, giving it more complexity than I'd expect from a dealcoholized sparkling white wine at this price point. And because it tastes pretty similar to alcoholic sparkling wines, I think this would be the best bottle to use in a mocktail recipe that calls for bubbles. Overall, if I were going to buy a nonalcoholic sparkling wine from Trader Joe's again, Oddbird's Blanc de Blancs would be it.
1. Giesen Sauvignon Blanc
Giesen Sauvignon Blanc, which is available at Trader Joe's for $11.99, comes from New Zealand, and as soon as I took a sip, I recognized some of the flavors this region's sauvignon blanc is known for. It earns the top spot in this ranking partly because it so closely mirrors more standard bottles but also because it's generally just a delicious wine. It has the green, grassy, and lime notes I associate with this region, with a leanness that makes for a super-refreshing sip. While the acidity is quite strong, it somehow doesn't seem out of place here and is well-balanced by a surprising structure for a nonalcoholic wine.
A lot of nonalcoholic wines out there are fine if you were never a really big wine drinker before, but they can fall flat if you're used to the alcoholic versions of the drink. However, Giesen's take on sauvignon blanc actually very closely mirrors the sauvignon blanc you may already know and love. Plus, it's not even the most expensive wine in the lineup, which, in my opinion, makes it even more delicious.
Methodology
I selected all of the dealcoholized wines I could find at Trader Joe's to conduct this taste test. I sampled each of these wines both at room temperature and chilled, with the exception of the Ariel Cabernet Sauvignon, which I only tasted at room temperature. I did this to get a better sense of each wine's tasting notes at different temperatures. I ranked the wines according to my personal preference, while also keeping customer expectations about certain wine varieties in mind. Wines that tasted most similar to their alcoholic counterparts were ranked highest on this list, while those at the bottom might have tasted good but didn't necessarily taste like a recognizable type of wine. I also prioritized wines that had a fresh, well-balanced acidity and a decent structure.