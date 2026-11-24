Roast Beef Sandwiches Are More Savory When You Skip The Horseradish For This Packaged Dip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're dining at a sit-down steakhouse or hitting the Arby's drive-thru, roast beef and horseradish are a ubiquitous pairing for a reason. Still, if you aren't in the mood for the sharp nose-rush of horsey sauce, other sandwich smears can get the job done well. All it takes to whip up a deli-worthy roast beef sammy at home is to swipe on some French onion dip as a topping. Not just for potato chips, French onion dip is a surprisingly versatile ingredient. We even use French onion dip for dunking our pierogies. Beyond the dip realm, it also makes an overlooked sandwich spread, with a naturally complementary flavor to robust roast beef.
A swipe of French onion dip instantly adds a creamy moisture component to sandwiches, with umami depth alongside the savoriness of the roast beef. This upgrade works for both hot and chilled roast beef sandwiches, whichever style you prefer. Served warm, that creamy dip will soften and melt into the meat. Served cold, the French onion dip will add another firm layer to your lunchmeat sandwich, creating an even more substantial mouthfeel. Throw on some lettuce and tomato slices for fresh counterbalance alongside the rich meat and creamy dip. To help steer foodies straight, we've rounded up a few tips for nailing the ultimate roast beef sandwich.
Smear on some French onion dip for creamy umami richness
Here at Tasting Table, Daisy Sour Cream French Onion Dip (currently $2.98 per 16-ounce tub at Walmart) is our all-time favorite store-bought brand due to its richly creamy texture and umami-packed flavor. Multiple customer reviews similarly name Daisy's offering as their go-to French onion dip brand — and it's the one-step ingredient addition that can take your next roast beef sandwich to luscious new heights. As for the meaty part of the equation, we're digging Boar's Head London Broil Roast Beef.
To really drive that umami flavor profile home, serve your French-onion-dip-smeared roast beef sammy on an onion roll. Serve the sandwich with a side of crinkle-cut potato chips, cauliflower florets, or this tangy French potato salad to complete the meal. The acidic champagne vinegar and Dijon mustard will cut through the richness of the beef and onion dip. For a cohesive flavor, try incorporating a spoonful of that French onion dip into the wet ingredients of your potato salad. If you're feeling ambitious, you could even whip up a quick dip for dunking your roast beef sandwich, French-dip-style. To do it, simply sauté some diced shallots in a pan with butter, flour, and a splash of beef broth. The interplay of the chilled French onion smear and the warm liquid dip makes for a swoon-worthy bite. Alternatively, you could also try pan-frying those shallots in a small amount of neutral oil to crisp up into a crunchy topping for this umami-packed sandwich.