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Whether you're dining at a sit-down steakhouse or hitting the Arby's drive-thru, roast beef and horseradish are a ubiquitous pairing for a reason. Still, if you aren't in the mood for the sharp nose-rush of horsey sauce, other sandwich smears can get the job done well. All it takes to whip up a deli-worthy roast beef sammy at home is to swipe on some French onion dip as a topping. Not just for potato chips, French onion dip is a surprisingly versatile ingredient. We even use French onion dip for dunking our pierogies. Beyond the dip realm, it also makes an overlooked sandwich spread, with a naturally complementary flavor to robust roast beef.

A swipe of French onion dip instantly adds a creamy moisture component to sandwiches, with umami depth alongside the savoriness of the roast beef. This upgrade works for both hot and chilled roast beef sandwiches, whichever style you prefer. Served warm, that creamy dip will soften and melt into the meat. Served cold, the French onion dip will add another firm layer to your lunchmeat sandwich, creating an even more substantial mouthfeel. Throw on some lettuce and tomato slices for fresh counterbalance alongside the rich meat and creamy dip. To help steer foodies straight, we've rounded up a few tips for nailing the ultimate roast beef sandwich.