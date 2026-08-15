Move Over Chips — These Dumplings Are The Perfect French Onion Dip Partner

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Die-hard French onion dip lovers are always looking for more ways to enjoy their favorite lush, versatile condiment. It can be stirred into baked mac and cheese, dolloped over a hot baked potato, or used as a sandwich spread, but its perhaps most-ubiquitous pairing is with crinkle-cut potato chips. Something about the salty potato vehicle functions as the ideal partner for creamy, onion-y dip ... that is, until now. You can level-up your dip game with another potato-centric dunker: pierogi.

Not only do Polish pierogi and French onion dip offer a low-key culinary trip around Europe, dunking dumplings in onion dip also offers fun, playful novelty. Meanwhile, the salty, savory flavor of the moisture element complements the mild potato and cheese filling of those tender pierogi. In the Midwest (ever heard of Cleveland Pierogi Week?), it's customary to dress these Polish dumplings in sauteed onions and a dollop of chilled sour cream. By dunking pierogi in French onion dip — itself a combination of sour cream texture and onion flavor — the process is expedited and the payoff is delicious.

To serve, you could dollop a spoonful of French onion dip directly on top of a plate of warm pierogi. The chilled dip will slightly melt in the heat, spreading across the dumplings for a moist, flavor-packed bite. Or, serve the dip on the side for dunking. It's the ultimate comfort meal at the end of a long week.