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Boxed cake mixes aren't just convenient; they're also versatile. You can turn boxed chocolate cake mix into a decadent Black Forest-inspired dessert with the help of jam, a chocolate bar, cream, and fresh fruit. Black Forest cake features chocolate cake layered with creamy frosting and syrupy fruit, while this Black Forest-inspired dessert swaps the typical fruit compote-adjacent filling for store-bought jam and uses a grated chocolate bar for a decorative finish.

To make this dessert, you'll need two boxes of chocolate cake mix, prepared with eggs, milk, and melted butter. While the two cakes bake, you can prepare the whipped cream by combining heavy cream with a bit of powdered sugar, whisking or beating until fluffy and spreadable. Then, you'll layer the cooled cake with a layer of strawberry jam, followed by whipped cream, and fresh slices of strawberries around the cake's perimeter before adding the second cake and repeating the process once more. We should point out that a traditional Black Forest cake recipe uses cherries as opposed to strawberries. Both summer fruits are sweet and juicy, though their flavors are different; while strawberries have a brighter, tangier, and more delicate sweetness, cherries have a much richer, more robust flavor. As such, you can easily swap the strawberry jam and whole fruit for cherry jam and fresh cherries if you prefer.

Once you've spread the jam, cream, and strawberry slices, grate the chocolate bar on top of your cake. Not only will this Black Forest-inspired dessert taste delicious, but you can see each layer from the exposed sides, giving it a show-stopping presentation.