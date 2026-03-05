I Tried Cocktail Cherries From 8 Brands And Ranked Them

I have a confession to make: I don't know that I'd ever had a cocktail cherry prior to writing this piece. If I had, I didn't take the time to notice it much, a fact I sorely regret after doing this tasting. I'm not sure how much I'll use the syrup-soaked fruit in drinks hereafter, but I can say definitively that I've found a new favorite snack. And, no, I won't be telling you how many I've eaten since trying this lineup.

It may go without saying that this ranking was exceedingly difficult. When all the entries have their merits and are pretty different, how am I supposed to decide what criteria will be used to judge them? I ended up taking a newbie's perspective, and so I ordered the following cocktail cherries in order of how accessible they are to the cocktail cherry novice. At the bottom of my ranking, you'll find the most approachable options — these would make great accents to any cocktail without stealing the show. The cherries toward the top of my list are for those looking for wilder, bolder cherry options. They may not be as amenable to the newbie, but they pack plenty of flavor to impress the enthusiast.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.