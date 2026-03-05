I Tried Cocktail Cherries From 8 Brands And Ranked Them
I have a confession to make: I don't know that I'd ever had a cocktail cherry prior to writing this piece. If I had, I didn't take the time to notice it much, a fact I sorely regret after doing this tasting. I'm not sure how much I'll use the syrup-soaked fruit in drinks hereafter, but I can say definitively that I've found a new favorite snack. And, no, I won't be telling you how many I've eaten since trying this lineup.
It may go without saying that this ranking was exceedingly difficult. When all the entries have their merits and are pretty different, how am I supposed to decide what criteria will be used to judge them? I ended up taking a newbie's perspective, and so I ordered the following cocktail cherries in order of how accessible they are to the cocktail cherry novice. At the bottom of my ranking, you'll find the most approachable options — these would make great accents to any cocktail without stealing the show. The cherries toward the top of my list are for those looking for wilder, bolder cherry options. They may not be as amenable to the newbie, but they pack plenty of flavor to impress the enthusiast.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
8. Traverse City Whiskey Co. Premium Cocktail Cherries
I think Traverse City Whiskey Co.'s Premium Cocktail Cherries are the most approachable of any on this list. Now, this isn't to say they're boring — rather, I think they're widely appealing to a range of palates and beverages, and they present a really good entry point if you (like me) have never taken the time to scrutinize cocktail cherries before.
Traverse City's cocktail cherries are bright, with a subtle zing. I got slight hints of bourbon flavor here, but nothing that would turn off picky consumers. I found the cherries themselves lighter than some of the following, which are dark and rich. It's like comparing coffees — light roasts and dark roasts both have their merits and will appeal to different audiences. If you want to ease into the cocktail cherry world, or if you just want a jar to have on hand for guests, this would be a good bet. They'd make the perfect accent for a cherry pomegranate martini.
7. Hotel Starlino Maraschino Cherries
Up next on the approachability scale is Hotel Starlino's Maraschino Cherries. Texturally, these have a slightly denser chew than the previous cherries did, which automatically amps up their character a bit. Again, we have a relatively subtle cherry flavor here in the grand scheme of things, which I appreciated — it will ease novice consumers into the concept of cocktail cherries.
The only reason these are coming in one spot above the previous cherries is because these have a slightly darker flavor. Whereas the former were bright, zingy, and even a bit candied, these bring some depth to the equation. That's not to say they'll challenge the new cherry consumer — if you know you want a bolder, but still mild offering, these might present the ideal entry point for you. They'd also be an indulgent garnish for an ice cream sundae. Of course, if you want even punchier, more daring options, you could shop my following selections.
6. Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Bourbon Cocktail Cherries
If you want to jump headfirst into bourbon cocktail cherry territory, you should take Jack Rudy Cocktail Co.'s offering for a spin. The bourbon definitely comes through here, but it's still light enough that it won't turn off those opposed to the spirit. Additionally, the bourbon brings depth to the cherry, but the cherry itself still remains bright and is a little lighter in texture than some of my following choices.
If I had to give one word to Jack Rudy's cocktail cherries, it would probably be fresh. Despite being soaked in bourbon, the cherries don't emerge too heavy at all. They're easy to munch on and offer a little elevation to a cocktail without taking over the whole thing. This is a wonderful place to start if you want to get into bourbon-soaked cherries, and it could add a fun, mild boozy twist to a Shirley Temple.
5. Luxardo Maraschino Cherries
Luxardo's Maraschino cherries are likely the best-known cocktail cherries on this list, and if you've never had cocktail cherries before, these are a great way to plunge headfirst into what the treat has to offer. They may be your default option if you first try cocktail cherries at a bar — Luxardo cherries are frequently used by mixologists around the world.
Their middling spot on this list was well-deserved; the cherries are at once bold and bright, they don't taste boozy, and they pack a punch of flavor that will appeal to both seasoned and new cocktail cherry consumers. All of which is to say, I quite liked them, and I fully get the hype. The following four cherry options are punchier, more unique, and would be great diversions from the norm if you're already used to Luxardo cherries. But if I could only keep one brand on hand for the rest of my life, I'd be hard-pressed not to pick Luxardo for its versatility.
4. Albero D'Oro Marasca Cherries
If you want a rich, potent cherry without stepping fully into boozy cherry territory, look no further than Albero D'Oro's Marasca Cherries. Whether you use them to punch up a New Year's Eve Marasca Fizz or snack on them, as I've been doing, they'll show up loudly and proudly. Similar to Luxardo's cherries, I'd call these appealing to both amateurs and aficionados.
I also really loved the texture of these cherries. Biting into one is almost like biting into a smooth, buttery fudge. Don't expect any exterior snap here — they're texturally the same all the way through, which I rather enjoyed. Get these cocktail cherries if you want something that's plenty punchy, not too boozy, but will still make themselves known in whatever concoction you add them to. Alternatively, if you don't drink and want to munch on these anyway, go ahead and toss some on top of your favorite dessert.
3. Fabbri Amarena Cherries
Giada De Laurentiis uses Amarena cherries to twist up old fashioned cocktails, which would be the perfect first use for a jar from Fabbri. I can't go further without acknowledging the absolutely gorgeous container these cherries are housed in. That didn't bias me toward them any, but it does make me want to keep these on my bar cart indefinitely.
The flavor of these cherries is incredibly strong, and they're almost astringent, but in a bad way — it just means they don't try to hide themselves at all. There's a really nice balance of tart and sweet going on here, too. They would present a slight challenge for the cocktail newbie, as they have some of the strongest flavors of any cherries on this list; however, they're still a bit more approachable than my following two choices, both of which are boozy offerings that will expand the palate of cherry enthusiasts.
2. Blanton's Bourbon Cocktail Cherries
If you think you've tried every cocktail cherry out there and Blanton's hasn't made an appearance, think again. Full disclosure, I've eaten at least ⅓ of the jar since opening these, and I wouldn't blame other bourbon enthusiasts for enjoying them similarly. A slight snap on the outside gives way to an almost creamy interior; even better, they're boozy to boot.
The flavors here are multidimensional. They're almost malted in their richness, and there are slight Christmas-y notes that I didn't find in any of the other cherries, but I can't identify them for the life of me. I even got some chocolatey notes from this jar. This is a decadent option that will please even the most well-versed in cocktail cherries, but it might be quite the challenging entry point for someone new to the garnish (or just bourbon in general). At the end of the day, it could only be superseded by a cherry that's even boozier.
1. Yes Cocktail Co. Bourbon-Infused Cherries
If you need to get your hands on cocktail cherries that almost don't fit into their product genre, snag a jar of Yes Cocktail Co.'s Bourbon Infused Cherries. Bourbon-infused sounds rather intimidating, doesn't it? Well, these cherries aren't for the faint of heart. Put on your big-kid shoes before diving into the booziest offering of the bunch.
I'd call Blanton's cherries about half booze, half cherry in terms of their flavor profile. These, on the other hand, probably lean 75% booze and 25% cherry — which is to say, the cherry got a little lost in all its bourbon-soaked glory. That's the biggest reason these got the first-place spot on this list. I wouldn't recommend them to cherry newbies because the cherry flavor itself is subtle in the face of the bourbon. But if you want your cherries to pack a spirit-filled punch, you may not be better served than by indulging in a jar from Yes Cocktail Co.
Methodology
Again, I knew when tasting these cherries that a standard ranking formula wouldn't cut it. Who knew one cocktail cherry could be so different from the next? Thus, I decided to rank these based on how approachable they were, from the most basic to the most advanced. The bottom entries in this list would be perfect for those who don't want to be too adventurous in their choices. The top spots went to cherries that will ask consumers who already indulge in the treat to step outside their comfort zones.