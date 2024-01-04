Giada De Laurentiis Puts An Italian Spin On The Old Fashioned With Amarena Cherries

As classic and smooth as an old fashioned cocktail recipe might be, the boozy favorite offers a solid foundation for experimentation and flavor varieties. For Giada De Laurentiis, that playfulness comes in the form of cherries taken from Northern Italy. De Laurentiis uses the syrup that Amarena cherries come packed in to sweeten her old fashioned cocktails, leaving out sugar or simple syrup and letting the rich cherry substitute bring depth to the drink.

When looking for these distinctive cherries in the market, pay attention to packaging. Amarena cherries can be sold in pieces, whole, soaking in syrup, or drained. To imitate De Laurentiis' old fashioned recipe, however, reach for the cherries that come bathing in the dulcet syrup you'll use to sweeten the drink. The cherries themselves can be used to garnish drinks, and for those who still want to see a touch of citrus crowning their old fashioned cocktail, they can be paired easily with a twist for a complementary and satisfying sipper.