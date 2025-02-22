Do Bourbon-Soaked Cherries Go Bad?

Soaking fruits in alcohol is an excellent way to not only preserve seasonal fresh fruit but to make a delicious, boozy treat. Cherries and bourbon are a true match made in heaven and a yummy addition to cocktails, baked goods, and charcuterie spreads. The best part is bourbon-soaked cherries are easy to make, require very little prep, and will keep for up to a year in your fridge. They're best within the first month or so after canning, but keep in mind that the quality will degrade the longer they are stored and the jars should be inspected for mold and discoloration every now and again just to be safe. They won't go fully rancid, though, thanks to the naturally preservative properties of sugar and alcohol.

The bones of bourbon-soaked cherries are bourbon, cherries, and sugar, but you can throw in other things like orange peels, cinnamon sticks, vanilla bean or any other ingredients you think may add complementary flavors. Don't skimp out on the bourbon quality, either. Use a bourbon you actually enjoy drinking as the flavor remains strong in the finished product. Once you've selected a quality bourbon, simmer it in a sauce pan with sugar and any other extra ingredients you've chosen to add, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Pit and de-stem the cherries and place them into a sterilized glass jar, then cover with the bourbon and sugar mixture. Seal and let cool before putting them in the fridge. Let them marinate for a few days before using.

