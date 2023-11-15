Soak Fresh Cherries In Bourbon For A Sweet, Boozy Snack

Soaking fruit in booze is hardly a new invention. From vodka-soaked watermelon to rum-infused pineapples, they can be enjoyed on their own or as part of a cocktail or dish. The same is true of bourbon-soaked cherries, which are a delightful mix of sweet, tart, oak, and caramel flavors. Although you can buy pre-made bourbon-soaked cherries, they're also incredibly easy to make at home, like in our recipe here.

Bourbon-soaked cherries make for a natural garnish to a variety of cocktails, especially whiskey- and bourbon-based ones. Try using them in a classic Manhattan or combine them with an orange peel to elevate an Old Fashioned. Ina Garten likes to use them to upgrade her whiskey sours. Bourbon-soaked cherries help balance the sweetness in this bourbon-cherry lemonade cocktail. Muddle some bourbon-soaked cherries with fresh herbs for a cherry twist to a mint julep or a bourbon smash. You can also add some bourbon-soaked cherries to sangria for an extra boozy fruity kick. Or use them in place of maraschino cherries in non-whiskey-based drinks, like a French 75 or a Mai Tai.