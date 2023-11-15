Soak Fresh Cherries In Bourbon For A Sweet, Boozy Snack
Soaking fruit in booze is hardly a new invention. From vodka-soaked watermelon to rum-infused pineapples, they can be enjoyed on their own or as part of a cocktail or dish. The same is true of bourbon-soaked cherries, which are a delightful mix of sweet, tart, oak, and caramel flavors. Although you can buy pre-made bourbon-soaked cherries, they're also incredibly easy to make at home, like in our recipe here.
Bourbon-soaked cherries make for a natural garnish to a variety of cocktails, especially whiskey- and bourbon-based ones. Try using them in a classic Manhattan or combine them with an orange peel to elevate an Old Fashioned. Ina Garten likes to use them to upgrade her whiskey sours. Bourbon-soaked cherries help balance the sweetness in this bourbon-cherry lemonade cocktail. Muddle some bourbon-soaked cherries with fresh herbs for a cherry twist to a mint julep or a bourbon smash. You can also add some bourbon-soaked cherries to sangria for an extra boozy fruity kick. Or use them in place of maraschino cherries in non-whiskey-based drinks, like a French 75 or a Mai Tai.
Other uses for bourbon-soaked cherries
Although bourbon-soaked cherries work really well in a drink, they can also be enjoyed in other ways. They're great as a boozy snack on their own that you can serve at your next cocktail hour or dinner party. Or try dipping them in chocolate for an extra sweet treat. They also make for a great topping to a number of desserts, including ice cream (especially vanilla) and frozen yogurt, cheesecake, panna cotta, pavlova, and chocolate mousse. Fold them into a tiramisu or use them as a filling for cake (like a black forest cake). You can also bake with the bourbon-soaked cherries — try using them in cookies, like our chocolate bourbon cherry cookies, cakes, and breads.
Bourbon-soaked cherries can also be used in non-dessert dishes. Serve them over crepes, pancakes, French toast, yogurt, or oatmeal during breakfast or brunch. Try adding them to pork loin, pork chops, and grilled chicken for dinner. Or use them to elevate your next charcuterie board. They also make great gifts, for the holidays, birthdays, or just because. With so many uses, you'll probably want to make a few extra batches the next time you make bourbon-soaked cherries.