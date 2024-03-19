Soak Peaches In Bourbon For A Sweet Infusion Your Cocktails Need

To properly make peach bourbon, you must first choose the right ingredients. Since these peaches will be providing much of the flavor for this project, be sure to pick the perfect peaches for the job — that is to say, ripe ones with a rich yellow color, a slightly soft texture, and a fragrant aroma. On the other hand, there is no need to invest in fancy bourbon, as any of the subtler characteristics found in such spirits will likely be masked by the taste of the peaches.

Once you've settled on your ingredients, slice up two to three peaches for every pint of bourbon you plan on infusing. Add them to a sterile jar with the spirit and wait for up to a week while it develops in the fridge. Once you are happy with the strength of the peach flavor, strain out the solids, keep the jar in the fridge, and enjoy. Peach-infused bourbon makes an excellent liquor for many drinks. Sweeter, aforementioned classics — such as the mint julep cocktail – will find themselves given new life by the intriguing, nectary undertones of this bourbon, and extra peach flavor would certainly be a hit in a summertime peach whiskey smash.

Meanwhile, more bitter options like the Boulevardier cocktail will benefit from the brightness that the tangy fruit brings to the table. Don't throw out the peaches that you use for this recipe, either. This bourbon-soaked fruit can also be used to bring a boozy bite to other dishes and desserts. We recommend adding them to our blackberry peach cobbler or this seared pork with peach chutney.