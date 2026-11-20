We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, hosting a festive feast — or planning which of your favorite dishes to bring to a potluck — is likely a top priority. While turkey and stuffing are popular staples of the season, Tasting Table's rankings of iconic Thanksgiving dishes revealed that one sweet treat reigns supreme above the rest. It might not come as a complete surprise, but pumpkin pie is, by far, the best Thanksgiving dish, according to our research.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, pumpkin pie took the top spot above stuffing, which placed third, and turkey, which ranked last of the 15 dishes. Our writer noted that the pie is a perfect finishing touch to a hearty feast that manages to be sweet, savory, and satisfying in every slice. Filled with autumnal flavor, a classic pumpkin pie recipe is a dessert that doesn't overwhelm but rather accents all other Thanksgiving dishes with ease.

Echoing Tasting Table's sentiments, scores of pumpkin pie lovers across the internet tout it as the best Thanksgiving dish. In a Reddit thread comparing different dessert pies, one user stated, "If [it] isn't pumpkin it isn't Thanksgiving." Elsewhere on Reddit, in a thread discussing the best Thanksgiving dishes, another commenter appointed "Stove Top stuffing and pumpkin pie with Cool Whip" as their favorites. If you want to enjoy this iconic dish either for Thanksgiving or anytime of year, there are a number of options between store-bought, homemade, and beyond.