Not Turkey Or Stuffing: This Is The Best Thanksgiving Dish By Far
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When the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, hosting a festive feast — or planning which of your favorite dishes to bring to a potluck — is likely a top priority. While turkey and stuffing are popular staples of the season, Tasting Table's rankings of iconic Thanksgiving dishes revealed that one sweet treat reigns supreme above the rest. It might not come as a complete surprise, but pumpkin pie is, by far, the best Thanksgiving dish, according to our research.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, pumpkin pie took the top spot above stuffing, which placed third, and turkey, which ranked last of the 15 dishes. Our writer noted that the pie is a perfect finishing touch to a hearty feast that manages to be sweet, savory, and satisfying in every slice. Filled with autumnal flavor, a classic pumpkin pie recipe is a dessert that doesn't overwhelm but rather accents all other Thanksgiving dishes with ease.
Echoing Tasting Table's sentiments, scores of pumpkin pie lovers across the internet tout it as the best Thanksgiving dish. In a Reddit thread comparing different dessert pies, one user stated, "If [it] isn't pumpkin it isn't Thanksgiving." Elsewhere on Reddit, in a thread discussing the best Thanksgiving dishes, another commenter appointed "Stove Top stuffing and pumpkin pie with Cool Whip" as their favorites. If you want to enjoy this iconic dish either for Thanksgiving or anytime of year, there are a number of options between store-bought, homemade, and beyond.
Choosing the perfect pumpkin pie for your Thanksgiving table
One of the best things about pumpkin pie is its versatility. Among the variety of pleasing store-bought versions and from-scratch recipes, you're sure to find one that will make the most of your Thanksgiving meal. On the store-bought side, Costco's pumpkin pie is a longtime fan favorite with one shopper sharing on Reddit, "That they look so simple is deceiving because the flavor profile is incredible. I've tried many times to replicate it but nothing really compares." If you're looking for a way to make this massive treat more easily shareable, you can transform Costco pumpkin pie into the ultimate party dessert by using a cookie cutter to portion it into smaller individual servings.
For those who want to try preparing a homemade pumpkin pie, there are a number of convenient shortcuts to help you along the way. This includes starting with a premade crust or using a premixed pumpkin spice blend. You can always get creative and reach beyond the classic confection with unique recipes such as a buttery deep dish pumpkin pie or mini pumpkin pie bites.
Regardless of how you buy or make it, dressing your pumpkin pie is just as important. While there is a long-standing debate between whipped cream and Cool Whip, other options include vintage favorites such as sour cream. Gathering around to share food and gratitude is what makes Thanksgiving worthwhile, and a bountiful pumpkin pie makes it all the more warm and delightful.