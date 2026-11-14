15 Iconic Thanksgiving Dishes, Ranked Worst To Best

How did turkey end up being the single most iconic Thanksgiving dish of them all? It might make an impressive centerpiece and serve more hungry eaters than a chicken, but what else does this bird have going for it? Because of their size, turkeys take a long time to thaw and a long time to cook. Once in the oven, the outside of the bird can overcook and become dry and leathery while the inside remains raw. Even if you do nail the temperature and duration, it's just not a particularly flavorful meat. You can brine it, fry it, roast it, or spatchcock it, but there's really no way to make it compete with juicy ham or brisket.

If you think about it, nearly all of the side dishes that are popular for Thanksgiving exist purely to offset the dryness and blandness of the turkey. Gravy is there for moisture, cranberry sauce is there to cut through the dullness and maybe (just maybe) give the illusion of tenderness. Mashed potatoes provide some indulgence to liven up a bird that is often lacking in fat. At best, turkey is a good source of lean protein on a day when you'll be eating very rich fare. At worst, you can get food poisoning if you incorrectly thaw or cook it. Neither option is particularly festive.