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No one in their right mind would argue that a big bowl of mashed potatoes dripping with melted butter isn't good enough all on its own for any conceivable occasion. Thanksgiving with the family? Mashed potatoes. Quick lunch between meetings? Mashed potatoes. First date? If you picked the right person, absolutely mashed potatoes.

But what if there was one ingredient so powerful — so perfectly matched to that bowl of warm carbs and starches — that it could instantly bump those potatoes up from a comforting side dish to an absolutely S-tier centerpiece? Because there is, and it's a single spoonful of Boursin cheese.

Invented in Normandy by French cheesemaker François Boursin, this soft, crumbly, spreadable cow's milk cheese is a potato's best friend. It melts beautifully, comes flavored with garlic and herbs, and works magic in any bowl of mash, lending a smooth creaminess and gentle garlic flavor with pretty much zero effort. The recipe is the simplest thing ever because there are only three steps. First, make mashed potatoes. Second, find a spoon. Third, add Boursin to potatoes and stir. How much you add is entirely up to you.