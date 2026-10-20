Mashed Potatoes Are 10X More Flavorful And Creamy With A Scoop Of This Popular Cheese
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No one in their right mind would argue that a big bowl of mashed potatoes dripping with melted butter isn't good enough all on its own for any conceivable occasion. Thanksgiving with the family? Mashed potatoes. Quick lunch between meetings? Mashed potatoes. First date? If you picked the right person, absolutely mashed potatoes.
But what if there was one ingredient so powerful — so perfectly matched to that bowl of warm carbs and starches — that it could instantly bump those potatoes up from a comforting side dish to an absolutely S-tier centerpiece? Because there is, and it's a single spoonful of Boursin cheese.
Invented in Normandy by French cheesemaker François Boursin, this soft, crumbly, spreadable cow's milk cheese is a potato's best friend. It melts beautifully, comes flavored with garlic and herbs, and works magic in any bowl of mash, lending a smooth creaminess and gentle garlic flavor with pretty much zero effort. The recipe is the simplest thing ever because there are only three steps. First, make mashed potatoes. Second, find a spoon. Third, add Boursin to potatoes and stir. How much you add is entirely up to you.
How to make your simple Boursin mashed potatoes even better
Once you've mastered the task of spooning Boursin into mashed potatoes, you're ready to go nuts and try a couple of other easy tricks to make those spuds really shine. First, while the classic Garlic & Fine Herbs variety (which has been around since the 1960s) is a good place to start, there are other flavors of Boursin you can use to bring even more flavor to the game. Shallot & Chive is an obvious choice. Caramelized Onions & Herbs can work if you're after a strong savory note. There's also a Black Truffle & Sea Salt Boursin, which can be a nice, fancy addition if used in moderation (be careful of over-salting), and if all guests at the table agree to bring their own monocles and top hats.
Second, while there are plenty of good instant mashed potatoes options, if you're planning on making your own, it's best to hold back a bit on the milk or cream. Why? Because the Boursin itself acts almost like an extra liquid ingredient once it melts, especially if you're using an entire package.
Finally, if you really want to push it, melt some shredded cheddar over the top of your Boursin mashed potatoes. You might think that two cheeses added to one bowl of potatoes is too much, but you'd be wrong. Because no matter what the question is, the correct answer is almost always to add more cheese.