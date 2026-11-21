5 Chain Restaurant Fettuccine Alfredo Dishes, Ranked
Fettuccine Alfredo is a luxurious meal where wide fettuccine pasta noodles carry a creamy sauce filled with parmesan cheese and butter. The dish gained popularity in the United States after a Hollywood restaurant started serving it in the 1920s, and chain restaurants continue to put their own spins on it. These variations rely on parmesan cheese and butter for the most part, but the flavor profiles of each dish can vary due to the incorporation of ingredients that go beyond the Alfredo basics. I wanted to find out which variation would truly satisfy a fettuccine Alfredo craving, so I tested five fettuccine Alfredo dishes from five popular restaurants.
Most people don't enjoy a mushy fettuccine noodle. So, it was important that I test the tenderness of each noodle and how well they held the Alfredo sauce. This sauce should be creamy yet gritty if the parmesan cheese holds its shape during the cooking process. The contrasting textures add to the weight of the dish and create a rich experience, making this meal the comfort food it is. So let's dig into these five fettuccine alfredo dishes, starting with the one-dimensional meal which should be left at the restaurant and ending with the one that will have diners going back for more.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
5. Applebee's Classic Chicken Alfredo
Applebee's is known for its popular (and sometimes inventive) entrees, but Applebee's Chicken Alfredo takes last place because the Alfredo sauce tasted like it was only made of cream. The milk flavor was prominent, and the texture felt like I was eating a cooked cream without spices or cheese. There was a small amount of freshly grated parmesan on top of the chicken strips, but none of the cheese was grated onto the pasta itself. The fettuccine noodles were tender and melted in my mouth, but their savory flavor and starchy texture were easily masked by the sauce.
The chicken strips were well salted, but this was the only seasoning I could taste. The tanginess of the parmesan cheese did take my focus off the overabundance of salt, and this extra layer of flavor made the chicken more interesting. The meat was very tender and easy to chew. I was even able to rip it apart with a fork after placing it in the microwave. The sauce didn't change during the reheating process, but the noodles started to feel dry, even when I applied more sauce. This $18.29 dish was not as satisfying as it looked, and Applebee's should reevaluate how it includes parmesan in this dish.
4. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Chicken Alfredo
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Chicken Alfredo slides into fourth place because I could taste some spices and a slight cheesy texture in the sauce. However, the sauce in this $21.99 meal was so smooth it felt like it came out of a jar. The cheese lost most of its gritty texture when it was mixed with the cream, but I still received the sharp, savory taste of parmesan cheese. This flavor was elevated by the sauce's spices, especially the pepper. It easily melted against the tender pasta during each bite, and it never felt gloppy in my mouth.
The pasta was slightly stiff, which made me realize they were pulled off the stove right before they were perfectly tender. This slight stiffness made them feel more satisfying, but they took a minute to chew. The pasta flavor was slightly sweet, which complemented the sauce's cream and balanced out the chicken strips, seasoned with pepper and garlic. The meat was extremely tender, and its spices brought out the nutty flavor of the parmesan.
The chicken remained tender after being placed in the microwave, and the pasta was softer. The spices in the chicken and the sauce still had a strong presence, but I had a tough time finding the nuttiness of the parmesan again. The sauce was a little thinner, but that made it melt even more in my mouth. BJ's stayed true to its family-style serving size since I received a large, satisfying portion. While the meal was good, there's still room for improvement.
3. Outback Steakhouse Queensland Chicken Pasta
Outback Steakhouse's Queensland Chicken Pasta has a well-mixed sauce with a gritty cheese texture that is way too subtle, and it mainly takes third place because there's not enough sauce to coat the entire meal. The parmesan cheese had a pleasant bitter flavor, which brought out a salty side, elevating the otherwise plain fettuccine noodles. The warmth and saltiness of the sauce had me coming back for more, but this all stopped when I ran out of sauce about halfway through.
This meal can be ordered with chicken and shrimp, but I chose only to order chicken because none of the other dishes on this list include a chicken-and-shrimp combo. While Outback Steakhouse is known for its steaks, it should leave the chicken to someplace else. The grilled chicken in this $24.29 meal had a slight crust, and it was easy to pull apart with my fork. However, it wasn't seasoned enough. I tasted a hint of dry rub that may have had pepper in it, but the flavor profile was so subtle it was hard to tell. The chicken became tough after heating the meal in the microwave. The noodles remained perfectly tender, and the sauce remained smooth. Despite some issues, this is a decent choice for an easy weeknight meal, but it would be even better with more sauce and more thoughtfully prepared chicken.
2. The Cheesecake Factory Fettuccine Alfredo
The Cheesecake Factory's fettuccine Alfredo had visible parmesan cheese and the potential to have one of the creamiest sauces out there. However, it fell short of first place because it failed my microwave tests and there was way too much butter in the sauce. Beads of parmesan cheese were very visible, but there was not enough to go around. The nutty warmth of the parmesan blended well with the earthiness of the garlic, but it was overshadowed by a large amount of butter that outweighed the amount of parmesan. Its greasy texture took away from the cheese and the garlic, but it did highlight the sweetness of the fettuccine noodles. The noodles were tender and blended well with the sauce, leading to several sweet and savory moments.
The parmesan cheese was soft, which helped create the creamy flavor I was missing from the butter as it slowly separated from the sauce. The creaminess remained after placing the dish in the microwave, but the pools of grease worsened as the butter continued to separate. The noodles became super mushy and started to feel mealy with each bite. The meal felt like it was quickly disintegrating, and it was tough to keep the noodles on my fork. While The Cheesecake Factory's fettuccine Alfredo may be a crowd-pleaser at the restaurant, this $23.95 meal will turn into underwhelming leftovers once it's placed in the fridge.
1. Olive Garden Fettuccine Alfredo
Looks can be deceiving, as proved by Olive Garden's Fettuccine Alfredo. At first glance, the sauce in this $17.49 meal looked gloppy and bland. After my first bite, however, I realized this chain restaurant had created a perfectly balanced sauce that felt homemade, which is why it deserves first place on this list. Olive Garden's Alfredo sauce surpasses others because of its inclusion of cream, which helps it stick to the pasta, but the even amounts of parmesan cheese, butter, garlic, and cream impressed me most.
The parmesan cheese had a noticeable rough texture, which made it feel rustic and homemade. The bitterness and tanginess of the cheese were evened out by the cream, which softened the cheese so the sauce could melt into one satisfying mixture. The cheese also had a nutty flavor that complemented the sharp garlic, which had a slight nuttiness punctuated by the pasta's sweetness.
The parmesan cheese slightly melted in the microwave, and this made the sauce feel extra decadent. It added an extra layer of texture to the cream as I felt a slight cheese pull every time I chewed. The melted cheese stuck better to the pasta, and the sauce easily followed my fork as I twirled the pasta around it. Whether fresh or microwaved, Olive Garden's Fettuccine Alfredo doesn't disappoint, providing a satisfying pasta experience that felt like it was created in a family kitchen.
Methodology
A plate of fettuccine Alfredo should be creamy and have a nutty flavor provided by the parmesan cheese, which is the shining star of this sauce. It should never be overpowered by cream or butter. Those ingredients should enhance the creamy texture, and butter should add a savory flavor that pairs with the cheese's tang.
While the sauce's composition was thoroughly tested, I also evaluated the density of the fettuccine noodles. They're the vessel that holds the sauce. So, it's important that the sauce can easily stick to the noodles with every twirl of the fork. The noodles should be tender enough to slowly dissolve into the sauce, but they should never easily disintegrate into a mushy mess that takes away from the sauce's decadence.
Some people save half of their meal for later, so it was important that I place each dish in the microwave to see how they held up during the reheating process. These meals were tested for the strength of the noodles and whether the sauce maintained its original consistency. When it came to dishes that included chicken, I made sure to evaluate whether the meat dried out and whether the flavor profile from the spices stayed the same.