Why settle for ordinary cheese when you can add a perfectly sculpted cheese ball to your appetizer spread? And no, I'm not talking about those crunchy cheese puffs that come in a giant jar and leave orange residue all over your fingers; I'm talking about the spreadable kind that you serve with crackers.

In my family, we have a cheese ball tradition of our own. Our go-to recipe includes cream cheese, onions, Worcestershire sauce, and Buddig beef. It's not the most sophisticated of recipes, but it wouldn't be the holidays without it. And the best part is that it comes together quickly without having to turn on the oven, stove, or even a mixer. But you know what's even simpler than that? Buying a cheese ball straight from the grocery store.

I recently went on the hunt for a store-bought cheese ball and quickly realized that Kaukauna has a monopoly on the market. No matter where I went, there was the brand. The Wisconsin company has been around since 1918 and even claims to be America's No. 1 spreadable cheese brand. Luckily, Kaukauna offers a range of cheese ball flavors to choose from, which meant it was time for a taste-test to see which ones deserve a spot on your appetizer table. I ranked each of Kaukauna's cheese ball options based on its cheese type, add-ins, overall flavor, and spreadability.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.