5 Kaukauna Cheese Balls, Ranked
Why settle for ordinary cheese when you can add a perfectly sculpted cheese ball to your appetizer spread? And no, I'm not talking about those crunchy cheese puffs that come in a giant jar and leave orange residue all over your fingers; I'm talking about the spreadable kind that you serve with crackers.
In my family, we have a cheese ball tradition of our own. Our go-to recipe includes cream cheese, onions, Worcestershire sauce, and Buddig beef. It's not the most sophisticated of recipes, but it wouldn't be the holidays without it. And the best part is that it comes together quickly without having to turn on the oven, stove, or even a mixer. But you know what's even simpler than that? Buying a cheese ball straight from the grocery store.
I recently went on the hunt for a store-bought cheese ball and quickly realized that Kaukauna has a monopoly on the market. No matter where I went, there was the brand. The Wisconsin company has been around since 1918 and even claims to be America's No. 1 spreadable cheese brand. Luckily, Kaukauna offers a range of cheese ball flavors to choose from, which meant it was time for a taste-test to see which ones deserve a spot on your appetizer table. I ranked each of Kaukauna's cheese ball options based on its cheese type, add-ins, overall flavor, and spreadability.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
5. Smoky Cheddar
Each Kaukauna cheese ball is made in a similar fashion. The brand never strays too far from its original formula of Wisconsin cheese formed into a ball and rolled in almond slivers. So the only real difference from ball to ball is the cheese type and flavor that's hiding inside.
The Smoky Cheddar ball is made with a blast of natural smoke flavor. It sounds like it has potential, and Kaukauna even describes it as bold, rich, and nutty. But personally, I wasn't a fan of the flavor or the texture. I know it says it's natural, but the artificial-tasting smokiness permeates the entire round of cheese. It reminded me of a bag of barbecue potato chips that overdid it on the liquid smoke. On top of that, the texture of the cheese itself was soft but oddly gritty. It took away from the light crunch of the razor-thin almonds.
I might be a bit biased since I don't usually prefer smoky cheese — whether cheddar, Gouda, Gruyère, or another variety. If your mouth just started watering at this list, then maybe you'll like this one. But I stand by my initial gut feeling that this isn't the highest-quality Kaukauna cheese ball.
4. Sharp Cheddar
The Sharp Cheddar flavor is a Kaukauna classic, and it tastes that way. It's not necessarily the best the brand has to offer, but it's a good baseline and is certainly more appetizing than the smoky version. I wouldn't mind going back for another smear or two, or three.
I would call the cheese more of a mild cheddar than a sharp one. But it's nice and spreadable, and not grainy. I liken the flavor to that of a simple pub cheese or beer cheese, and my mind even briefly went to Cheez Whiz, though this is a more sophisticated take on the processed cheese spread. It's real cheese, for starters, and offers a more authentic flavor. The almonds coating the outside also add a satisfying crunch that nicely offsets the soft cheese underneath. It's a good combination, cheddar and toasty almonds, though I wouldn't say it's the best cheese and nut matchup out there.
What I do think would be really good, though, is Kaukauna's suggestion to wrap this cheese ball in a sheet of pastry dough and bake it until it's golden on the outside and gooey on the inside. Now that's something that's going to draw more eyes to your grazing board.
3. Port Wine
This gives the classic wine and cheese pairing a whole new meaning. Normally, you'd take a nibble of your cheese and then a sip of your wine to see how the two flavors dance around on your palate. But Kaukauna decided to marry the two together into one cohesive bite.
Of all the Kaukauna cheese balls, this one certainly sounds and looks the most intriguing. It's a pale pink on the outside, but when I cut into it, I was met with a rainbow sherbet-like array of orange and reddish-pink hues. That's evidence of the real port wine swirled into the real cheddar cheese. The flavor itself is more nuanced than the Sharp Cheddar cheese ball. It's extra tangy, and there's a distinct fruity quality to it, almost like a lightly sweetened berry flavor. It's a little difficult to pick out, though, and I actually wish there was more of that winey richness to make it pop even more. Meanwhile, the almonds do their thing on the outside, adding crunch and nuttiness.
So, do you pair it with a glass of port wine to double-down? Or do you go with something else entirely? I think I need a sommelier to weigh in on this one.
2. White Cheddar
What's the difference between sharp cheddar and white cheddar, anyway? Well, not as much as you might think. The biggest distinction is actually the color, since traditional orange cheddar (including Kaukauna's) gets its hue from added annatto coloring. White cheddar skips that step, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's less flavorful than its orange counterpart.
Actually, in this case, I thought the white cheddar had an even stronger flavor. Somehow, it tasted bolder, more savory, and even a little more buttery. At the same time, the consistency felt creamier, too. And the almonds around the outside only made things better. It was a close call, but I would even take this one over the Port Wine option.
I would definitely recommend leaving this one, along with all the Kaukauna cheese balls, out at room temperature for a little while before serving. That way, the cheese has a chance to soften, yielding the perfect texture for spreading on a cracker without breaking the cracker in half. We've all felt that heartbreak, and would like to avoid the excess crumbs at all costs.
1. Garlic & Herb
In my book, anything with garlic typically has an unfair advantage. I don't care about the repercussions (aka smelly breath). The more garlic, the better. So, when I spotted a Garlic and Herb option in Kaukauna's cheese ball lineup, I had high hopes. And luckily, it delivered.
It's packed with dried garlic and is definitely allium-forward, with the same punchy, pungent notes you'd get from a raw clove. The other part of the recipe is herbs, or more specifically, chives. I'm not sure why the brand didn't just go with the name garlic and chives to avoid the guessing game. But either way, I like the herb pick. Together with the creamy cheddar cheese base (which is just as creamy as the white cheddar), it gives off a very sour cream and onion vibe. It also reminded me of Boursin cheese, which I can never get enough of.
Of course, a generous layer of almond slivers outlines this cheese ball as well. Their nuttiness makes for an interesting mouthful alongside all those pungent notes of garlic and chives, but interesting in a good way. It's a combination I wouldn't have necessarily thought to put together, yet somehow, it works. And all rolled up together — garlic, chives, almonds, cheddar cheese, and all — it was my favorite cheese ball of the bunch.
Methodology
I originally set out to pick up all different kinds of store-bought cheese balls, but after some quick research and multiple grocery store visits, I realized that Kaukauna is by far the most prominent brand in this space. So, this quickly turned from a store-bought cheese ball ranking into one purely about Kaukauna and its different flavors. I picked up all the options I could find; each one was priced at $4.49. The brand also offers two other flavors I couldn't track down, including Smoky Bacon and limited-edition Maple Bourbon.
As I mentioned, all of the brand's cheese balls are pretty similar, and each one is wrapped in the same layer of slivered almonds. So, ranking them came down to the subtle differences in flavor and consistency. I wanted a cheese ball that was smooth and that spread easily onto a cracker. The creamier, the better. I also looked for authentic cheese flavors and a taste that paired well with the crunchy almonds. I then was able to rank the cheese balls from my least favorite to my most favorite.