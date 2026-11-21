Bourbon whiskey is one of the most carefully regulated spirit categories in the world. I should know — I've been writing about it for more than a decade. Unfortunately, the last 10 years have also seen major changes to the ways bourbon distillers choose to share information about what's in the bottle you're buying.

Ideally, every bottle should answer the question "what's in this?" in a way that inspires confidence instead of raising questions. Some distillers share the details of their mash bill (the ratios of grain used to make their particular mash). You may find bottles where the ratios of bourbons used in a final blend are meticulously described, and you may find single barrel bourbons clearly labeled with the warehouse, floor, row, fill date, and "dump" date for that barrel right on the label.

Unfortunately, what counts as transparency can vary from brand to brand. Bourbon is just one of several categories of American whiskey, and some of the best American whiskeys may be very similar to bourbon but are legally ineligible to put the word "bourbon" on their labels. So some just choose not to. These days, even the labels of some of the best bourbons on the market could raise an eyebrow or two. These days, the best way to protect yourself in a liquor store is proficiency media literacy — the media in question being the labels on bourbon bottles.

Here are some important details that could be considered red flags. At the very least, seeing or not seeing the following things on a label should raise questions before you head to the checkout counter.