What You Need To Know About Flavored Bourbon

The exclusion of added ingredients or flavorings to bourbon is just one of the stipulations that distilleries have to follow. The rules are straightforward but extensive, covering things like where the spirit is made, which ingredients are used, how long the whiskey is aged for, and even the type of barrels that are used.

First, bourbon has to be produced in the United States or one of its territories. There's a misconception that bourbon has to come from Kentucky — likely due to the state's historic association with the spirit — but this is inaccurate. Bourbon also has to include at least 51 percent corn in its mash bill, which is why the style has a notably sweet profile compared to other whiskeys.

The spirit can't be distilled to more than 80% ABV, it has to enter the barrels for aging at 62.5% ABV or lower, and it can't be less than 40% ABV when it's bottled. Additionally, the barrels must be new and made with charred oak. Charring the interior of the barrels is extremely important, as the burned wood is part of what gives bourbon its iconic flavoring and coloring. To be labeled "straight bourbon," the whiskey has to be aged for at least two years. "Bottled-in-bond" bourbon follows even more stringent conditions, where it has to be aged for at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse and bottled at 50% ABV.