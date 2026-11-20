Great Value's Best Canned Soup Is Rich, Creamy, And Made For Seafood Lovers
If you shop at Walmart, you know that its in-house Great Value line is incredibly underrated. Not only are its products affordable, but they're often made by popular brands, so sometimes, there's really no difference between Great Value and their originals. One of our favorite Great Value products is its canned soups. They're hearty, flavorful, and they come in a variety of different flavors. To determine the best one, one of our taste testers ranked 10 of its canned soups. While many of them were solid picks, only one came out on top: The Great Value Clam Chowder Soup.
If you're a clam chowder purist (or a New Englander), the thought of canned clam chowder might sound like a crime. However, there are actually some pretty good store-bought clam chowder offerings out there, and Great Value's version is one of them. According to our writer — who is, admittedly, a "bona fide clam chowder lover" — this canned soup was incredibly rich and creamy, full of hearty potato chunks and small pieces of clam. Instead of tasting fishy, this soup's flavor was incredibly balanced and contained a nice umami flavor, thanks to the clams. Even better, it costs just $1.86, which is an unbeatable price for such a hearty soup.
Upgrade your Great Value Clam Chowder for the perfect cozy dinner
Just because you buy canned soup doesn't mean you can't put a homemade spin on it. In fact, there are so many ways to add flavor to your canned clam chowder, since it's a fairly mild-tasting soup that pairs well with many ingredients. One of the simplest ways to upgrade your canned Great Value Clam Chowder is by adding a few toppings before serving it, similar to how you would with chili. Toppings add a bit of flavor — especially if you mix them in — but they also elevate the soup's appearance.
Chopped fresh herbs like thyme, chives, tarragon, or dill give the chowder a nice pop of green. Simple seasonings like cracked black pepper, red pepper flakes, or paprika add color as well as flavor. Oyster crackers are a traditional clam chowder topping, but you can never go wrong with crispy crumbled bacon, either, which adds a salty, smoky flavor, in addition to a subtle crunch.
Beyond toppings, you can also alter the flavor of the soup itself. To brighten it up a bit, add some lemon juice or vinegar just before serving. And if you think Great Value's version needs a bit more umami, give fish sauce a try. Just be aware that a little goes a long way, so only add it if you know you'll like a more fishy-flavored clam chowder. Because the base of the soup is already made for you, canned soup is a great way to experiment with flavor and texture, so take the blank canvas to your advantage and get creative.