Just because you buy canned soup doesn't mean you can't put a homemade spin on it. In fact, there are so many ways to add flavor to your canned clam chowder, since it's a fairly mild-tasting soup that pairs well with many ingredients. One of the simplest ways to upgrade your canned Great Value Clam Chowder is by adding a few toppings before serving it, similar to how you would with chili. Toppings add a bit of flavor — especially if you mix them in — but they also elevate the soup's appearance.

Chopped fresh herbs like thyme, chives, tarragon, or dill give the chowder a nice pop of green. Simple seasonings like cracked black pepper, red pepper flakes, or paprika add color as well as flavor. Oyster crackers are a traditional clam chowder topping, but you can never go wrong with crispy crumbled bacon, either, which adds a salty, smoky flavor, in addition to a subtle crunch.

Beyond toppings, you can also alter the flavor of the soup itself. To brighten it up a bit, add some lemon juice or vinegar just before serving. And if you think Great Value's version needs a bit more umami, give fish sauce a try. Just be aware that a little goes a long way, so only add it if you know you'll like a more fishy-flavored clam chowder. Because the base of the soup is already made for you, canned soup is a great way to experiment with flavor and texture, so take the blank canvas to your advantage and get creative.