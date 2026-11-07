10 Great Value Canned Soups, Ranked

There's no shortage of canned goods in Walmart's vast aisles, and canned soup is no exception. While the grocery giant stocks plenty of popular, name-brand canned soups, in true Walmart form, it also stocks plenty of store-brand soups, namely Great Value ones. From hearty clam chowder to classic tomato soup, there's a little something for everyone on Walmart's soup shelf — but the real question remains: Are the Great Value canned soups any good?

As someone who is very familiar with Walmart's product lineup and has purchased and tried countless Great Value-brand items specifically, I put 10 of Walmart's Great Value canned soups to the taste test. I've also conducted my fair share of soup samplings and rankings in the past, having ranked Whole Foods prepared soups, determined the best store-bought spicy soups, and even put Potbelly's soup lineup to the taste test; needless to say, I know what to look out for in a good (or bad) soup.

Some soups on this list are ready-to-heat-and-eat variations, while others are condensed, meaning you're supposed to add a can's worth of water to the soup to dilute the otherwise very concentrated mix. I paid close attention to both the broth of a given soup and any inclusions, specifically noting whether a broth leaned more watery, salty, savory, and so forth. I also considered whether the inclusions added heartiness to the soup or erred on the skimpier side, and generally how tasty I found the soup and how likely I'd be to purchase it again.