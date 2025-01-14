The 14 Best Store-Bought Spicy Soups
There are few dishes more comforting than soup, especially during those cold winter months when you need a little something to warm you up. In case plain old soup isn't warming enough, there's a whole world of spicy soups out there, including those that pack a palpable heat on top of being, well, hot. Homemade soup certainly offers a level of coziness, customizability, and deliciousness, but for those who don't have the time, energy, or willingness to throw together a whole pot of spicy soup, store-bought stuff is the way to go.
Though ramen may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of store-bought spicy soup, there's actually a whole world of spicy soups lining the shelves of most grocery stores. Ramen is a viable option, of course, but those looking for classics like chicken noodle, jambalaya, or Italian wedding soup are in luck when it comes to the spice department. I've tasted an assortment of spicy store-bought soups — some ramens and some canned soups — to determine which ones stand out above the rest. My criteria in determining which spicy soups are the best include how good they taste, how well they strike a balance between being salty, savory, and spicy, and of course, how much spice they ultimately pack.
Maruchan hot and spicy chicken ramen
Maruchan is perhaps one of the most recognizable brand names out there when it comes to store-bought ramen. This widely-available and cost effective brand offers a few different instant ramen options, one of which is its hot and spicy chicken flavor. It comes in a bowl or a styrofoam cup. Though there aren't many frills to be found with this spicy, soupy ramen cup, there is quite a bit of flavor — especially considering that a cupful cost me less than a dollar.
Something I really appreciate about Maruchan's spicy chicken flavor is that it isn't overly spicy. There's definitely a nice hit of heat, but overall, the spice balances nicely with the savory, salty chicken flavor of the broth. It's a great option for those looking for something quick, simple, filling, and a little spicy (without setting off any alarms). Maruchan's spicy chicken ramen is an absolute staple in the world of store-bought and easily accessible spicy soups.
Campbell's Chunky spicy Nashville-style hot chicken soup
There's a good chance that your parents kept Campbell's chicken noodle, tomato, and cream of mushroom soup cans stocked in the pantry when you were a kid, and the brand has only expanded its repertoire over the years. Campbell's Chunky soups are a whole lineup of thick, hearty soups with creamy broths and chunks of meat, potatoes, or other vegetables. This spicy Nashville-style hot chicken soup is a great example of one of the more creative offerings in Campbell's lineup, with its spicy-yet-creamy broth and loads of chunky goodness.
Nashville hot chicken is a crispy, spicy chicken dish all its own, so I can't say that this soup is the most accurate representation of said dish, but I can attest to the fact that it tastes good regardless. Nashville hot chicken can also vary in terms of spiciness, and this soup takes a middle-ground approach. It's definitely got a nice spice level to it, but it's not something that knocks your socks off. I appreciate the balance in flavor that this soup has to offer, and the chunks of chicken amidst that rich, spiced broth are pretty hard to beat.
Progresso spicy chicken noodle soup with jalapeño
It's hard to beat a good bowl of chicken noodle soup, and even the store-bought stuff manages to be nearly as tasty as homemade versions. Classic chicken noodle soup is pretty bare-bones; it typically features shredded chicken, veggies like carrots or celery, some sort of noodles, and a salty chicken broth. Canned chicken noodle soup made with this formula is nothing new, but Progresso's spicy chicken noodle soup, which features jalapeño, definitely switches up the classic recipe in a tantalizing way.
Something distinctly delicious about chicken noodle soup is that it really hits the spot when you're feeling cold, under the weather, or straight-up sick, and this spicy version only amps up this comforting quality. The spice is pretty palpable here, and I like that it really does taste strongly of jalapeño. Despite the distinct spiciness, the chicken noodle soup itself still shines, with the thick noodles and tender chunks of chicken offering a simple but timeless combo that's hard to beat. The chicken broth really benefits from the added spice, as it helps ensure that the soup tastes perfectly balanced without being too salty.
Nongshim spicy chicken bowl noodles
Nongshim is a popular instant ramen brand that offers an assortment of flavors, and one of the best is its spicy chicken flavor. It's another example of an instant ramen that's spicy but not too spicy. The broth in this ramen leans more into a savory profile, while still providing just enough hits of spice to keep things interesting.
For being instant ramen, I find that Nongshim's bowl noodles offer up a decent amount of flavor complexity, given the overall simplicity of the bowl itself. This ramen is an inexpensive, widely-accessible option that may not have many frills, but it's still tasty and gets the job done. Another perk of this ramen is that it has some dehydrated vegetables, like corn, in the mix, which offers up something a little more exciting than just the noodles and the broth. If you enjoy spicy ramen but don't want it too spicy, this one is a good option — and, you can always build the spice up even more with a complementary drizzle of hot sauce.
Campbell's chunky spicy chipotle chicken and corn chowder
Who can resist a rich, thick, and chunky chowder? Not me, and while I recognize that it's hard to beat a homemade chowder, I've often found that canned chowders tend to be pretty darn tasty. A great example of a successful canned chowder is Campbell's spicy chipotle chicken and corn chowder — an absolute mouthful to both say and to eat. This rich and chunky soup really captures the decadent essence of chowder, with an added spicy flair that works well with all the other flavors going on.
Speaking of other flavors going on, there is quite a bit at play in this chowder: chunks of chicken, corn, potatoes, and even pinto beans, because why not? This soup is ideal for those who are looking for real bulk — a soup that's more of a main course than a side or appetizer. Though the spice in this chowder is tempered a bit by the creamy nature of the broth, the chipotle peppers do add a palpable heat that demands your attention, which is something that I consider a big plus.
Progresso spicy Italian-style wedding soup with Italian sausage
I can't say that Italian wedding soup is a big favorite of mine, and truthfully, it's just about the last soup I'd opt for if there were other options on the table. That said, Progresso's spicy Italian-style wedding soup is pretty tasty. It's a convenient canned version of the beloved classic that hits all the right notes. The added spice works really well here; it takes a soup that I once considered pretty forgettable and transforms it into something that packs a real punch — unsuspectingly so, considering the seemingly innocuous bits of pasta and spinach-green broth.
Progresso itself labels this soup as a medium on the spiciness scale, and I tend to agree with that. The broth of this soup packed a really interesting flavor punch, both in terms of the spice itself as well as a very spinach-forward flavor that I found refreshing for canned soup. The pasta is hard to beat, as it adds a little extra bite, and the chunks of Italian sausage were really tasty (though they weren't all too spicy themselves). Overall, fans of Italian wedding soup may find this spicy canned version to be suitable for a quick lunch option, and even those who aren't typically fans (like myself) might still find something to love as well.
Buldak curry ramen
In my ranking of Buldak ramen flavors, I determined the curry flavor to be the best of the best for a few key reasons. One, unlike some of Buldak's other flavors that are simply too spicy or too one-dimensional in flavor, the curry flavor strikes a unique flavor balance — thanks to the addition of spices commonly found in actual curry. Said spices include garam masala, cumin, and coriander, which made for a broth that most definitely turned up the heat. Though, the spices also created the perfect level of warmth in broth and made it a pleasure to eat.
Anyone who has enjoyed any Buldak ramen flavors knows that this stuff is super spicy — so much so that it's not uncommon to add only a quarter or half of the sauce packet instead of the whole thing. So, those spicy soup lovers, Buldak is definitely your best bet, and curry is your best flavor bet if you do still appreciate a broth that has a little more to it than just sheer spice.
Progresso spicy chicken tortilla soup
Chicken tortilla soup is a Mexican cuisine classic, It typically features an assortment of beans, corn, tomatoes, and chicken in a tomatoey or sometimes even creamy broth. A big part of what makes tortilla soup so tasty is the tortillas themselves; they're often either served as a garnish on top of the soup or as chips on the side that you can dunk and dip at your leisure.
Perhaps the biggest drawback of Progresso's spicy chicken tortilla soup is that, due to its canned nature, the tortilla part isn't really a factor here. But I still find that this soup has a really nice flavor and I especially appreciate how hearty it is thanks to the inclusion of those classic tortilla soup goodies. The added spice works really well here, and in fact, it makes me wonder why all tortilla soups don't lean into spice as much as this canned version does. For the optimal dining experience, I would definitely recommend enjoying this soup with your own tortilla chips or strips on the side.
Nissin hot and spicy chicken ramen
For a bowl of ramen that advertises both its hot and spicy nature right on the side of the bowl, I was surprised by how relatively tame the spice is in Nissin's chicken ramen (to be fair, it is only rated one chile pepper out of six on the same packaging). Nevertheless, I found the toned-down nature of the spice to be something that worked quite well in this bowl of ramen, as it really allowed the chicken flavor to shine.
Don't get me wrong, this ramen is still spicy, but compared to something like Buldak ramen, it's pretty mild. I found the broth to have a more distinctly chicken-forward flavor than other chicken ramens on this list, and I also found this ramen to have an almost herbaceous taste to it (a good thing, and perhaps something chalked up to the dehydrated vegetable packet). Overall, Nissin's hot and spicy chicken ramen bowl is everything you could want in a quick meal, and it's a good option for those who enjoy spice but want to really taste the chicken broth, too.
Campbell's Chunky spicy chicken and sausage gumbo
Gumbo may have originated in Louisiana, but it's not widely available across the U.S. or abroad. Though, you may find a canned version of it in the soup aisle at your local grocery store, thanks to Campbell's Chunky spicy version. While the proteins in traditional gumbo can vary, with chicken, sausage, and seafood all being viable options, this canned version keeps things simple and classic by including both chicken and sausage.
Though nothing can ever compare to a bowl of homemade gumbo — or better yet, one from a restaurant in New Orleans — Campbell's version is pretty good for what canned soup is worth. The spice is just right in this gumbo; it accentuates the broth and helps add some flavor to the chunky elements of the soup, like the meats, rice, and vegetables. Comforting, hearty, and decently spicy, this canned gumbo hits you with a heat that refuses to quit.
Nongshim Shin spicy beef noodles
While chicken-based ramen is incredibly popular and hard to beat flavor-wise, beef is another instant ramen flavor that deserves its flowers. One of the most notable store-bought beef ramens is Nongshim's Shin noodles, a bowlful that features a spicy beef broth along with classic ramen noodles. Spicy by nature, the broth in this ramen definitely kicks things up a notch compared to the chicken-based ramens on this list (though it's not quite as spicy as Buldak, it comes pretty close).
Something I really like about Shin noodles is how the spice balances so well with the ultra-savory nature of the beef broth itself. While I love chicken ramen as much as the next person, there's something about beef broth that really takes things to a whole new level in terms of savoriness and richness. The amped-up spice level works well with this beefy broth, and though this ramen may be simple, it is mighty and super tasty.
Progresso spicy jambalaya with sausage and ham
A staple in Louisianan, Cajun, and Creole cuisine, jambalaya is a type of soup that features a spicy broth, andouille sausage, rice, a blend of spices, and perhaps tomatoes — depending on whether it's a Cajun or Creole rendition. Progresso's canned version of jambalaya does contain tomatoes, which makes it more of a Creole-style jambalaya. It also contains both sausage and ham, making for a meaty soup that's as chunky as it is spicy.
Speaking of spicy, Progresso's jambalaya is indeed pretty spicy, though it's a flavor profile that really works in this kind of soup. Though traditional jambalaya isn't aggressively spicy, there definitely is some spice at play, thanks to the frequent inclusion of cayenne pepper, so I appreciate that Progresso's canned spicy version pays homage to this staple flavor profile. Hearty, tomatoey, and delightfully spicy, this store-bought jambalaya may not be as tasty as something you'd order in New Orleans, but it does make for a great dinner option on a chilly winter evening.
Campbell's Chunky spicy steak and potato soup
Steak and potatoes go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it only makes sense that the two staple dinner ingredients would work well together in a soup, too. Campbell's spicy steak and potato soup not only joins the two hearty ingredients in a savory, stew-like concoction, but it also throws spice into the mix, making for something a little more exciting.
Though this is a simple soup by nature, it's one that I was really fond of. I felt that the savory elements were able to shine through really nicely. The potatoes are hearty, the beef is tender (it had a texture similar to beef in a pot roast), and the broth was super savory with just the right hit of spice. I appreciate this soup because, while it is spicy, it's savory first and foremost, which I find most appropriate when ingredients like steak and potatoes are at play. Simplicity wins here — sometimes a good stew is all you want or need for dinner, and Campbell's spicy version gets the job done without any unnecessary frills.
Buldak quattro cheese ramen
While I did place the curry flavor highest in my ranking of Buldak ramen, there was a close contender for the second place spot: the quattro cheese flavor. It's hard to envision a dish that isn't instantly improved with cheese, and ramen proves to be no exception. The added cheesy flavor really proved to be a winning flavor addition in the Buldak lineup.
Something that really worked for the quattro cheese flavor was that the cheesiness was palpable. There was no actual melted cheese in the mix, but the powdered cheese packet went a long way in adding that desirable flavor profile. The cheesiness also helped temper the spice a little bit, because again, Buldak ramen is not messing around when it comes to the spice. Fortunately, cheese and spice are two flavors that work quite well together, and paired with a savory broth and slurpable noodles, the quattro cheese ramen proves itself to be both a strong player in the Buldak lineup as well as in the world of spicy soup.
Methodology
When determining this list of the best store-bought spicy soups, naturally, the most important factor was how well the spice worked. Certain soups are far too spicy whereas others just aren't spicy enough; the soups on this list all fall into that sweet spot — but that's not to say that there wasn't plenty of dimension. Some soups or ramens on this list were more spicy than others, but as long as a strong or weak spice level was balanced enough with the other flavors in the soup, I found it to be an overall success.
Aside from spice, I favored those soups that simply tasted good, subjective as that may be. I tried to consider a wide range of soups, some with chicken broths, some with beef broths, some hearty and thick, some thin and liquidy — as long as the flavors were there and the spice level worked, I found a wide spectrum of soups to be appropriate for this list. Ultimately, it wasn't possible to sample every store-bought spicy soup out there, but these options are a worthwhile compilation of those that I did sample, enjoy, and would purchase again.