The 14 Best Store-Bought Spicy Soups

There are few dishes more comforting than soup, especially during those cold winter months when you need a little something to warm you up. In case plain old soup isn't warming enough, there's a whole world of spicy soups out there, including those that pack a palpable heat on top of being, well, hot. Homemade soup certainly offers a level of coziness, customizability, and deliciousness, but for those who don't have the time, energy, or willingness to throw together a whole pot of spicy soup, store-bought stuff is the way to go.

Though ramen may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of store-bought spicy soup, there's actually a whole world of spicy soups lining the shelves of most grocery stores. Ramen is a viable option, of course, but those looking for classics like chicken noodle, jambalaya, or Italian wedding soup are in luck when it comes to the spice department. I've tasted an assortment of spicy store-bought soups — some ramens and some canned soups — to determine which ones stand out above the rest. My criteria in determining which spicy soups are the best include how good they taste, how well they strike a balance between being salty, savory, and spicy, and of course, how much spice they ultimately pack.

