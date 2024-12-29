Turn Chicken Noodle Soup Into A Grown-Up Meal With This Wine Pairing
While mention of chicken noodle soup can often bring to mind images of popular canned soup brands, there's nothing quite as comforting as a homemade pot of the stuff. Big pieces of chicken breast, thick egg noodles, and chunks of carrots and celery are suspended in a warm, herby, and salty broth rich with chicken flavor. Though typically thought of as a simple kid-friendly dinner, no adult would turn down a bowl. And there are ways to elevate the meal even further — namely, wine. We called on Andrew Elder, sommelier and service director at Hive Hospitality, to let us in on the perfect pairing. "When enjoying chicken noodle soup, you would want a white wine with similar notes that can add a final layer of 'seasoning' to the soup," he says.
So what bottle should you snag at the store? "Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio would be best," according to Elder. Either of these options will give your soup that "final zip of acid needed" and "slight salinity" when sipped alongside. Elder says they both "also contain notes of peppers and herbs to accentuate the soup." Who knew chicken noodle soup was so nuanced?
Further enhancing chicken noodle soup
You can also incorporate your choice of white wine into the meal in more ways than just as a refreshment. Whether you're using a homemade or store-bought mirepoix in your chicken noodle soup, saute the veggies in butter or olive oil to brown them slightly, and then add a splash of your white wine to deglaze the pan before adding your chicken stock. After that, in go the seasonings or your choice, then let the broth simmer away. You should add noodles to chicken noodle soup during the last few minutes of cooking time to avoid mushy pasta. When to add the chicken depends on whether you're using raw or pre-cooked chicken; the former will obviously need more cooking time.
You can add even more flavor to chicken noodle soup by adding herbs of your choice, switching up the classic veggies or noodles, and even using a roux and a splash of heavy cream for a richer, creamier version. Need a hands-off version that makes itself while you're at the office for the day? Try our classic slow cooker chicken noodle soup recipe. All you have to do is come home, pour yourself a glass of Pinot, and enjoy your cozy dinner.