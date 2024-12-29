Turn Chicken Noodle Soup Into A Grown-Up Meal With This Wine Pairing

While mention of chicken noodle soup can often bring to mind images of popular canned soup brands, there's nothing quite as comforting as a homemade pot of the stuff. Big pieces of chicken breast, thick egg noodles, and chunks of carrots and celery are suspended in a warm, herby, and salty broth rich with chicken flavor. Though typically thought of as a simple kid-friendly dinner, no adult would turn down a bowl. And there are ways to elevate the meal even further — namely, wine. We called on Andrew Elder, sommelier and service director at Hive Hospitality, to let us in on the perfect pairing. "When enjoying chicken noodle soup, you would want a white wine with similar notes that can add a final layer of 'seasoning' to the soup," he says.

So what bottle should you snag at the store? "Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio would be best," according to Elder. Either of these options will give your soup that "final zip of acid needed" and "slight salinity" when sipped alongside. Elder says they both "also contain notes of peppers and herbs to accentuate the soup." Who knew chicken noodle soup was so nuanced?