Whole Foods Prepared Soups, Ranked Worst To Best

Whole Foods may be best known for its abundance of organic groceries, but the store also boasts a treasure trove of prepared foods for those who need a meal in a pinch. There's the Whole Foods hot bar, which features items like macaroni and cheese, chicken, fish, and various steamed veggies. There's also the Whole Foods salad bar, which features all the fixings to build your own salad, along with plenty of pre-made pasta salads. Nestled somewhere amidst the maze of prepared foods is the unsuspecting soup bar, an extension of the hot bar that offers — you guessed it — various soups, all piping hot and ready to eat at a moment's notice.

Though the daily lineup of soups does filter out somewhat, there are staple options that Whole Foods makes readily available daily and those that cater to just about any dietary preference imaginable. I purchased, tried, and ranked eight Whole Foods prepared soups, with flavors ranging from Chicken Noodle and Carrot Ginger to Vegan Lentil Dal. When sampling these soups, I based my ranking on how tasty the soup was, and if it had a nice balance of flavor. Also, I investigated if the soup felt representative of its supposed flavor or if it was just too bland to be worth purchasing again.