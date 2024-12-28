Soup Vs Stew Vs Chowder: What Actually Makes Them Different?

Soup, stew, and chowder are all terms that most people take for granted as straightforward until they actually have to explain what the difference is to a curious eater. Tell your family you are making beef stew, then serve them a bowl of beef and barley soup, and you are sure to get quizzical stares. But ask them why they're confused and the explanation probably stops at, "This isn't stew." Simple liquid meals have been a staple food around the world for as long as people have cooked, and they have evolved into many different forms and terms that people seem to intuitively understand, but can rarely articulate.

Part of the issue, similar to other confusing classifications like salumi and salami, is that each term encompasses different levels of specificity. That mushroom stew would never be called a chowder, but you might get away with calling it a soup. But then why is chicken and corn chowder not called stew? Why do we even need these classifications anyway? Who is this helping? Well, it turns out there are pretty straightforward definitions of what makes a stew and a chowder different, with just enough exceptions to make things maddening. It mostly comes down to the texture of what is being made, and how that texture is achieved. And it all starts with the core idea of soup.