I Tried Every Potbelly Soup And This Was The Best

Potbelly may be best known for its sandwiches, even those you instantly regret ordering – but that doesn't mean the chain's menu doesn't have more to offer. You'll also find cookies, milkshakes, and other sweet treats on the menu, along with classic sandwich shop staples like salads, bags of chips, and whole pickles. Hot food lovers are also in luck when they step foot into a Potbelly location, because it also offers a selection of soups to keep you warm. But are they any good? I set out to answer this question by trying each of Potbelly's soup offerings: broccoli cheddar, garden vegetable, chicken pot pie, and loaded baked potato.

It's worth noting that similarly-categorized foods on Potbelly's menu, like the chili and mac and cheese, were intentionally not included in this ranking. When trying each of the four soups, I leaned on my prior soup-ranking experience and paid close attention to which were true to the flavor they were meant to represent, and overall, which soup simply tasted the best. Determining the best one came down to the taste of the soup's broth, whether there were plenty of inclusions or how chunky the soup was, and whether a soup offered up a particularly exceptional flavor or, on the other hand, was a bit bland.