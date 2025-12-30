The Potbelly Sandwich We Instantly Regretted Ordering

Even though Subway still dominates the sandwich shop landscape, chains like Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs have also carved out a niche for themselves. Likewise, Potbelly Sandwich Shop has been a favorite of many for years. Alongside some excellent milkshakes, the chain makes delicious sandwiches. Many of these can be served hot out of the oven and are jam-packed with fillings. But as with any restaurant, the menu has its highs and lows. If you're unsure of what to order at Potbelly next time you go, here's a quick tip: avoid the chicken salad.

Tasting Table recently tasked a taste tester (and a long-time Potbelly fan) to rank nine of the chain's sandwiches, and the chicken salad came in last. This wasn't a case of someone being finicky, either. Chicken salad is sometimes a controversial food, and not everyone likes the different ingredients some may toss in, from nuts to raisins to everything in between. Our taste tester was open to some of the less popular ones, but that wasn't the problem here. The sandwich just didn't taste like chicken salad, or much of anything really.

The celery and bread add nice texture and structure to the chicken salad, but that's all the sandwich has. The chicken was so lacking in chicken flavor, our tester had to double-check that it hadn't been swapped with tuna. With only a small amount of mayo-based sauce, there was almost no flavor profile to speak of. Not just one note, but no note. If chicken salad leaves you wishing for grapes, almonds, or curry powder, you know it's taken a wrong turn.