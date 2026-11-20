Are you a fan of Buffalo Trace, the immensely popular Kentucky bourbon? It's well known for its affordability — normally costing less than $35 — and classic caramel and vanilla flavors. Besides its namesake bourbon, this Frankfort-based distillery produces a variety of well-known spirits, like Sazerac Rye, Eagle Rare, Van Winkle, and E.H. Taylor. If you're partial to Buffalo Trace bourbon, you might want to try another from the distillery: Benchmark.

Compared to Buffalo Trace, Benchmark is even more affordable, with a standard 750-milliliter bottle priced well under $15. While bottom-shelf bourbons aren't usually associated with quality, this one has notes of caramel, dried cherries, and leather, and can be sipped neat. In a roundup of bourbons to try if you like Buffalo Trace, our whiskey expert writes, "Despite its young aging, you still get a pronounced barrel influence, with flavors of tobacco and oak. If you like Buffalo Trace but are looking for something cheaper, a bottle of Benchmark is a perfect choice." He also recommends it as a great cocktail mixer.

At 80 proof, it also falls on the lower end for alcohol. In fact, the lower legal limit for bottling bourbon is 40% alcohol, which could be advantageous if you prefer slightly lower-ABV cocktails. Aged for at least three years, it's also a young whiskey, which shows up in the flavor profile. Our whiskey expert notes that the flavor can be harsher and more basic than other bourbons, while the mouthfeel is "a little dry rather than rounded." Despite this, it is still a bottle worth having in your drinks cabinet.