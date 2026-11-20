One Of The Most Recommended Bourbons For Buffalo Trace Fans Is A Bottom-Shelf Pick That Spares Your Wallet
Are you a fan of Buffalo Trace, the immensely popular Kentucky bourbon? It's well known for its affordability — normally costing less than $35 — and classic caramel and vanilla flavors. Besides its namesake bourbon, this Frankfort-based distillery produces a variety of well-known spirits, like Sazerac Rye, Eagle Rare, Van Winkle, and E.H. Taylor. If you're partial to Buffalo Trace bourbon, you might want to try another from the distillery: Benchmark.
Compared to Buffalo Trace, Benchmark is even more affordable, with a standard 750-milliliter bottle priced well under $15. While bottom-shelf bourbons aren't usually associated with quality, this one has notes of caramel, dried cherries, and leather, and can be sipped neat. In a roundup of bourbons to try if you like Buffalo Trace, our whiskey expert writes, "Despite its young aging, you still get a pronounced barrel influence, with flavors of tobacco and oak. If you like Buffalo Trace but are looking for something cheaper, a bottle of Benchmark is a perfect choice." He also recommends it as a great cocktail mixer.
At 80 proof, it also falls on the lower end for alcohol. In fact, the lower legal limit for bottling bourbon is 40% alcohol, which could be advantageous if you prefer slightly lower-ABV cocktails. Aged for at least three years, it's also a young whiskey, which shows up in the flavor profile. Our whiskey expert notes that the flavor can be harsher and more basic than other bourbons, while the mouthfeel is "a little dry rather than rounded." Despite this, it is still a bottle worth having in your drinks cabinet.
Benchmark is a solid, affordable bourbon
As well as being a great affordable option, Benchmark bourbon whiskey has an interesting backstory. According to the Buffalo Trace website, the McAfee brothers moved from Virginia to Kentucky in 1773, surveying the land where the distillery is now located. They left behind surveyor's marks or "benchmarks," which inspired the bourbon's name. The brothers' last name, McAfee, was later added to the label in homage to these pioneers.
Naming aside, Benchmark was originally produced by Seagram's as a premium bourbon in the 1960s. However, in 1989, it was sold to Sazerac, a large American alcoholic beverage company that owns the Buffalo Trace brand, along with many other spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. Under Sazerac, Benchmark was rebranded as a more affordable whiskey.
Whether it falls on the bottom or top shelf, Benchmark has a place in the liquor cabinet of bourbon aficionados and newbies alike. In fact, it's on our list of best bourbons for beginners and can be a great addition to bourbon cocktails, like Old Fashioneds, Manhattans, Boulevardiers, and whiskey sours. Bourbon also has a role to play beyond cocktails. For example, Benchmark is a very affordable choice to add to BBQ sauces, glazes, marinades, and jams. It can also be used in pasta dishes, baked goods, and even mashed potatoes to add a little extra spice and flavor. So, next time you're looking for a reasonably priced whiskey, Benchmark might just fit the bill.