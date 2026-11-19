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"Classy bologna sandwich" might seem like an oxymoron. But with an impressive one-step upgrade, this classic Southern comfort food becomes an elevated masterpiece: Just add a few slices of Manchego cheese to your next fried bologna sandwich. These sammies are all about the salty meat pan-fried to a mouthwatering crisp. Low effort and high payoff, what better way to complement that porky bologna than with a rich, sweet, funky sheep's milk cheese?

The price is right, too. At Walmart, a one-pound package of Bar-S Thick Bologna ($1.88) and a loaf of Great Value White Sandwich Bread ($1.52) currently total less than $3.50, leaving plenty of room in the grocery budget for splurging on a gourmet fromage. For the unacquainted, Manchego cheese is a traditional sheep's milk cheese from Spain. Its rich, distinctive flavor comes from the milk of the Manchega sheep that feed on the unique vegetation of the eponymous La Mancha region. Subsequently, Manchego is infused with cravable terroir, a prized product with PDO status.

This cheese lends an instant upgrade to Everyman fried bologna sandwiches — a mature and flavorful departure with sweet-savory notes of nuts, fruit, and dried herbs. It all gets balanced by a slight funk from the sheep's milk, matured for depth and palate-piquing sharpness. Texturally, despite being a semi-hard cheese, Manchego melts well, making it a terrific candidate for fried bologna sandwiches. Word to the wise: Opt for a younger version (labelled curado or semi-curado) for a milder taste and better melting.