Fried Bologna Sandwiches Taste Gourmet When You Swap White Bread For This Light And Airy Loaf
You may or may not realize this, but frying bologna before putting it on a sandwich is a pro-tip that improves the flavor, crisps it up, and makes it almost bacon-like. However, we wouldn't exactly call it gourmet. But swapping plain old white bread for a soft-yet-chewy ciabatta loaf upgrades the humble bologna sandwich massively, allowing the flavor of the meat to shine while giving a satisfying bite.
Ciabatta, with its airy, open, and irregular crumb (that's bread-speak for big holes) is often a go-to for panini and other sandwiches in its most common form of flattish, slipper-sized rectangular mini loaves. Fun fact — ciabatta actually means slipper in Italian. It can also be sliced from larger loaves for a soft and forgiving bite that soaks up sauce and precious bologna grease. Smaller ciabatta rolls are also found in bakeries and bread isles. The flavor of the bread itself is fairly neutral, placing the fried bologna front-and-center alongside whatever other fillings you choose.
A minute of frying on each side is enough to transform bologna slices. If you're cutting up larger ciabatta loaves, aim for slices between one-to-two inches thick. Much thinner than that, and you risk giving sauces an escape route or undermining the airy bread's structural integrity. When using a whole hand-held roll, the chewy crust can be quite resilient, while allowing the softer inside to absorb the flavors of fillings and contrast the crispy bologna.
This ciabatta upgrade is no bologna
Given that bologna is usually made with beef or pork, but can also contain chicken or turkey, options for other congruent toppings are fairly open. Classic fillings include mustard, mayonnaise, and American cheese, alongside sandwich salads like tomato, lettuce, and pickles. To take the simple bologna sandwich to the next level, consider changing up the cheese for something like Manchego or adding a bit of a bite with aged cheddar. It's hard to go wrong with caramelized onions cooked in balsamic vinegar, which add richness and bring a delicious balance created by the sweetness and acidity. To really take it to gourmet status, swap out bologna for its traditional Italian cousin, mortadella.
If you've got a panini press and your sandwiches are in the traditional slipper loaf form, collide the worlds of the diner and the Italian cafe and make a fried bologna panini. Even if you're using slices cut from a larger loaf, you can still toast the sandwich grilled-cheese-style for a similar effect. Ciabatta has high water content, which is part of the reason it gets those lovely big holes and soft texture, yet the bread itself toasts up nicely. While ciabatta has a more complicated history than you might think, it's certainly proven its versatility across other cuisines — including diner food.