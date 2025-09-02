We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like a stacked sandwich between two slices of ciabatta. This springy yet crunchy, all-Italian loaf owes its American debut to three women who championed it during a time when artisanal bakeries were not a thing. During the 1980s, bread-loving Americans were baking crusty baguettes by James Beard and Julia Child along with, possibly the best hippie bread in the world via Edward Espé Brown's, "Tassajara Bread Book". Ciabatta's jump to the U.S. was swift and decisive, thanks to Carol Field, the American cookbook writer living in Italy, who could not get enough of a newly invented, all Italian bread recipe.

In 1985, her book, "The Italian Baker," introduced detailed, approachable instructions for making homemade ciabatta in English. It was the inspiration Sarah Black craved — a New York City baker and business owner. She wanted to sell rustic breads commercially, and once she read Field's recipe, an American star, shaped like your favorite old shoe, was born. Black started a company called Campanio and baked in an NYC spot called Tom Cat Bakery. They sold her ciabatta to high-end food shops like Dean & DeLuca and Murray's Cheese Shop in Manhattan. In 1992, her ciabatta recipe leapt into the spotlight when food expert Florence Fabricant showcased it in The New York Times. Finally, the perfect Italian bread was just as popular as the baguette — both sold in bakeries across Europe and now America. This was a big moment for Italy. They believed all the ado about nothing (baguettes) pushed away their local breads. Well, that's why ciabatta, in all its glory, was invented to spite the French.