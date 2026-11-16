12 German Chocolate Bars That Need To Be In Your Cart

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European chocolate has a reputation for being the best in the world. Among the well-regarded brands with a worldwide presence are Swiss Lindt, Italian Kinder, and Belgian Godiva — but most of the world's chocolate actually comes from Germany.

As the leading exporter, Germany knows a thing or two about good chocolate. The European Union sets the standards pretty high, and the market is highly competitive, so it's not easy to make a product that stands out among other highly regulated, premium chocolates. Yet Germany somehow succeeds at just that. Its chocolate is renowned for high cocoa content and defined by the determination of the manufacturers to never cut corners when it comes to flavor.

Some German chocolate brands have products available in the United States. You'll find a solid selection at Aldi, Walmart, and certain online retailers. We handpicked 12 German chocolate bars that absolutely have to make their way into your shopping cart. This selection is not exhaustive, but it does represent the best chocolate bars from the best chocolate brands. It was carefully chosen based on customer reviews and the writer's personal experience.