12 German Chocolate Bars That Need To Be In Your Cart
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European chocolate has a reputation for being the best in the world. Among the well-regarded brands with a worldwide presence are Swiss Lindt, Italian Kinder, and Belgian Godiva — but most of the world's chocolate actually comes from Germany.
As the leading exporter, Germany knows a thing or two about good chocolate. The European Union sets the standards pretty high, and the market is highly competitive, so it's not easy to make a product that stands out among other highly regulated, premium chocolates. Yet Germany somehow succeeds at just that. Its chocolate is renowned for high cocoa content and defined by the determination of the manufacturers to never cut corners when it comes to flavor.
Some German chocolate brands have products available in the United States. You'll find a solid selection at Aldi, Walmart, and certain online retailers. We handpicked 12 German chocolate bars that absolutely have to make their way into your shopping cart. This selection is not exhaustive, but it does represent the best chocolate bars from the best chocolate brands. It was carefully chosen based on customer reviews and the writer's personal experience.
Milka Alpine Milk Chocolate
You've surely caught sight of Milka and its iconic purple cow, Lila, before. The brand has been around since 1901, and its best product remains the classic Alpine Milk Chocolate, which is creamy, velvety, and very sweet. Its soft, easy-to-melt texture gives it many culinary applications, like using it in a chocolate fondue or in chocolate chip cookies.
Milka MMMax Oreo
This must-try Milka creation comes from its collaboration with Oreo and belongs to Milka's fan-favorite line of large, thick chocolate bars with tasty fillings. As one customer expressed on Reddit, "The 300g Oreo Milka Mmmax version is both my favorite form of Milka, and my favorite form of Oreo. It is easily one of my ultimate snacks."
Ritter Sport Marzipan
One ingredient that you'll definitely encounter a whole lot in German chocolate is marzipan. Ritter Sport has one of the best marzipan chocolates, pairing the bold notes of dark chocolate with the distinct almondy sweetness of marzipan. An additional reason why consumers love this pick is that the chocolate is vegan. "Bless you the good people at Ritter Sport for accidentally making the best vegan chocolate bar," wrote somebody on Reddit.
Ritter Sport Nougat
Another tasty gem from Ritter Sport is the Praline chocolate bar, which you might also see labeled as Nougat. The nature of this chocolate is remarkably creamy, with a strong hazelnut flavor. "Oh my... this is sooo good, you cannot just have one nibble," reads a review on Amazon, calling the chocolate addictive. Another person described it as "excellent chocolate with hazelnut but smooth."
Schogetten Dark Chocolate
Schogetten is one of those low-key German brands that you're probably sleeping on, and it's time to wake up. These chocolates come in individual squares, so you never have to break them up into clunky pieces. The brand's dark chocolate is particularly decadent, with one commenter highlighting its flavorful balance as "a pleasant in-between if 70% or stronger cacao are a little too chalky for you, but don't quite have the sweet tooth for a milk chocolate."
Schogetten Crunchy Peanut Butter
As mentioned earlier, many of the brands featured on this list are available at Aldi, and the Schogetten Crunchy Peanut Butter is among the chocolate candies you'll find there. Customers report that this chocolate bar tastes a lot like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, if not better. The balance of salty and sweet notes is expertly done, too.
Merci Finest Selection
Even though the word "merci" is French for "thank you," the Merci chocolate brand is really German. The Finest Selection assortment comes with eight small chocolate bars in the following flavors: milk, coffee & cream, hazelnut-almond, hazelnut-creme, marzipan, dark cream, dark mousse, and milk praline. In Europe, Merci's boxed chocolates are a popular gift for loved ones, and Tasting Table also featured them in the roundup of 14 Aldi Valentine's gifts under $10 that will impress the foodie in your life.
Sarotti Cat Tongues
Katzenzungen, or cat tongues, have quite the funny name. These thin chocolates were first made in Vienna, Austria, and got their name from French biscuits. Yet one of the most popular brands that manufactures them today is German Sarotti. "I used to buy these for gifts when I lived in Romania. Lovely to be able to order them here!" shared a customer in their Amazon review.
Moser Roth 85% Chocolate
Lindt, the premium Swiss chocolate brand, is often considered the best among dark chocolates, but some customers say that German Moser Roth 85% Chocolate is the superior pick. "I have compared the Moser 85 side by side with the Lindt 90% and did prefer the Moser," reports one customer. Another pens, "Mosher Roth 85% dark... that washed down with a half a cup of strong black coffee is a mood altering substance." Small wonder that shoppers can't get enough of it.
Moser Roth Chili
Dark chocolate and chili make a fantastic pair, and if you want to taste the best German version of it, the Moser Roth Chili chocolate bar is the one to put in your cart. "Not overly bitter, not too sweet, and juuuuust a bit of a kick to it. Would definitely recommend," describes a satisfied customer on Reddit. This is a great pick if you're just getting into spicy chocolate and want something that's noticeably high quality without being too overwhelming.
Choceur Dark Chocolate with Roasted Hazelnuts
The marriage of rich dark chocolate and roasted hazelnuts is one for the books, but few chocolate bars execute this combination with excellence that could compare to Choceur's. This chocolate has fans hooked with its liberal distribution of hazelnuts and authentic chocolate taste. "The sweetness is just perfect at its percentage of cocoa, the mix of nuts is also perfect to balance out the textures when chewing," shared a customer in an Amazon review.
Niederegger Chocolate with Marzipan, Rum, and Walnuts
Once again, German chocolate is big on marzipan. Particularly valued is the protected Lübeck marzipan, which is famous worldwide for its quality. Although there are several companies making this regional marzipan, the Niederegger brand is the oldest and most renowned in the game, still relying on a recipe that was first developed in 1806. Niederegger's marzipan chocolate bar with rum and walnuts is particularly opulent, blending together the sweetness of marzipan with a boozy kick.