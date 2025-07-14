Adding Dark Chocolate To Your Chili Isn't As Wild As It Seems — Here's Why

Dark chocolate is usually linked to sweet mocha coffee drinks, desserts, and bonbons. However, adding a dash of cocoa to your pot of sizzling spicy chili isn't such a bad idea. This unconventional ingredient may have some people raising their eyebrows, but it's actually a pretty normalized practice in Mexico. Because chocolate comes from cocoa beans, it is not naturally sweet until you add sugar. Therefore, when cocoa powder is unsweetened, it is a delicious way to enhance your chili. Dark chocolate is also more bitter than milk or white, therefore it can give a more nutty and umami flavor to the chili.

Mixing unsweet baking chocolate or powder into pots filled with beans, tomatoes, onions, chiles, ground beef or soy meat, and sour cream will intensify the dish. It will enrich the savory flavors, ensuring that the meaty taste and the spices are magnified. For vegan chilis, chocolate brings out a nice twist and will add faux-beefy flavor to the meal. Just a tablespoon goes a long way. It's best to add the chocolate after the chile spices and the onions in your pot have been sizzling and letting them roast together. Once those have cooked, pour in water, beans, and the tomatoes and mix it all up.