Here's Why You Should Use Unsweetened Chocolate In Your Next Batch Of Baked Goods

Unsweetened chocolate begins the way all chocolate does: on the cacao tree, otherwise known as Theobroma cacao. These trees thrive in warm, tropical regions, which is why most of the world's cocoa comes from the Ivory Coast. Cacao pods are harvested from trees twice per year and split open to reveal the cacao seeds, which are then dried and fermented for up to a week. Once the fermentation period is up, the cacao beans are cleaned and roasted, then the shell is removed to reveal the cacao nibs. The nibs become cocoa liquor, which is then refined and tempered, since unsweetened chocolate doesn't receive the same milk or sugar additives that other chocolates do.

There's a myth that you can substitute unsweetened chocolate with cocoa powder and butter, but it won't produce the same results as good old-fashioned baking chocolate. Real unsweetened chocolate is the most ideal option for brownies, cookies, or banana bread, since it'll make the bread denser and the chocolate fudgier. Even a mole sauce could benefit from unsweetened chocolate, bringing to life smooth undertones from the cacao.

Don't worry about unsweetened chocolate making your recipes taste bitter — that's what the other sugar is for. You're already putting sugar into brownie and cookie mixes, so you don't need the sugar from chocolate to make the baked goods sweet.