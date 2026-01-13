'I Can Eat A Million Of Them' — The Aldi Chocolate Find Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of
Patrons of the German discount supermarket chain Aldi are nothing if not loyal; they'll dig in their heels praising (and defending) their favorite products. It's not surprising that the grocery chain that sells premium European chocolate for incredibly low prices has garnered a ride-or-die fan base devoted to Moser Roth chocolate.
Moser Roth is produced exclusively for Aldi by German sweets company Storck, which purchased the brand and repurposed it for Aldi in 2007. Europe has a long history of premium chocolate-making and most of the world's chocolate comes from Germany. Aldi's prices are arguably the best on the market, but it seems that the price point alone isn't the only thing keeping Aldi fans coming back for more. Moser Roth chocolate often passes taste tests for even the most discerning chocolate lovers, but Aldi shoppers are the real devotees, consistently loading carts with the brand's chocolate bars and truffles.
Our ranking of 12 Aldi chocolate candies makes heavy mention of Moser Roth, with several ranking high. Offerings vary per location, but favorite Moser Roth products include Cocoa-dusted Truffles, chocolate mousse bars, and their line of dark chocolate bars including Sea Salt Dark chocolate, Dark Chili, and high-content cocoa bars like the dark chocolate 85%, which one enthusiastic Reddit user deemed the best chocolate in the world, claiming they "can eat a million of them."
Aldi's dark chocolate selection rivals its milk chocolate
Dark chocolate has gained popularity in recent years, with research indicating that it may have benefits that support brain and cardiovascular health. It's loaded with antioxidants and has been shown to ward off inflammation and help keep blood pressure in check. For many folks, this green light for eating candy bars has been a dream come true, and lots of chocolate fans have made the switch to eating dark chocolate over milk chocolate.
Among the Moser Roth dark chocolate offerings at Aldi, you'll find both 70% and 85% dark cocoa bars, though some customers report that these higher cocoa-content bars are becoming harder to find. If you like some spice, you can pick up the Dark Chili chocolate bar (described as having a hint of chili, so nothing crazy), another favorite among Reddit users. Other popular offerings include fruit-centric bars like Dark Chocolate Raspberry Almond, to which one Aldi fan shouted out on the tongue-in-cheek Facebook Page "ALDI Aisle of Shame Community" as being "way better than Ghirardelli! Twice the taste at half the price!"
If you're less of a chocolate bar fan and lean more toward the luxury of a truffle, you can pick some up in dark or white chocolate, as well as an assorted selection. Some truffles, like the cocoa-dusted, only show up seasonally, and fans make sure to stock up. At anywhere from $3-4 for Moser Roth chocolate, it's certainly worth a little hoarding.