'I Can Eat A Million Of Them' — The Aldi Chocolate Find Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

Patrons of the German discount supermarket chain Aldi are nothing if not loyal; they'll dig in their heels praising (and defending) their favorite products. It's not surprising that the grocery chain that sells premium European chocolate for incredibly low prices has garnered a ride-or-die fan base devoted to Moser Roth chocolate.

Moser Roth is produced exclusively for Aldi by German sweets company Storck, which purchased the brand and repurposed it for Aldi in 2007. Europe has a long history of premium chocolate-making and most of the world's chocolate comes from Germany. Aldi's prices are arguably the best on the market, but it seems that the price point alone isn't the only thing keeping Aldi fans coming back for more. Moser Roth chocolate often passes taste tests for even the most discerning chocolate lovers, but Aldi shoppers are the real devotees, consistently loading carts with the brand's chocolate bars and truffles.

Our ranking of 12 Aldi chocolate candies makes heavy mention of Moser Roth, with several ranking high. Offerings vary per location, but favorite Moser Roth products include Cocoa-dusted Truffles, chocolate mousse bars, and their line of dark chocolate bars including Sea Salt Dark chocolate, Dark Chili, and high-content cocoa bars like the dark chocolate 85%, which one enthusiastic Reddit user deemed the best chocolate in the world, claiming they "can eat a million of them."