11 Meals You Probably Ate In The '50s If You Were Middle Class

The 1950s were a booming time for Americans. World War II had just ended and the economy was doing great. People were having more babies than ever before — hence the name, baby boomers. And food, which had previously been in short supply, was now widely available. The average middle class kitchen was changing, too. With the popularity of processed canned foods, and all-electric kitchens with freezers and small appliances like blenders and mixers, convenient meals could be prepared more quickly.

Convenience cooking took America by storm. At home, middle class Americans prepared simple, affordable, and creative dishes. Meat-stuffed casseroles, beef-centric recipes, sweet and savory loaves, and elaborate Jell-O molds filled with salty ingredients ruled the dinner table. And on days when mom didn't feel like cooking, she'd pop a few TV dinners in the oven. American diets have come a long way since then, but if you lived in the '50s, here are meals you probably ate if you were middle class.