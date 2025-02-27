The Forgotten 1950s Sandwich That Was Frosted Like Cake

A dinner party in the 1950s called for home-cooked appetizers, centerpiece dishes, and desserts that wowed visually but might seem borderline revolting today. Savory Jell-O salad, bologna cake, ham and banana hollandaise, and confusingly endless combinations of gelatin and meat all adorned the tables of American middle-class dinner parties. Fitting right in on this table of questionable and creative foods is the party sandwich loaf — a multi-layered sandwich that resembles a cake.

Party sandwich loaves are made by trimming the crust off an entire loaf of unsliced white bread and then cutting lengthwise to essentially create what resembles cake layers with bread. Then, each layer gets filled with savory ingredients like tuna salad, pimento cheese mixed with olives, or any ungodly combination involving mayonnaise that you can think of. Once each layer is set, the entire thing gets a frosting of cream cheese and can then be decorated with vegetables, pickles, herbs, meats, cheeses, and other toppings.

When all is said and done, the party sandwich loaf really does resemble a lovely, frosted cake, until you cut it open. One of the more popular party sandwich loaf recipes that is circulating on the internet is from a vintage Better Homes and Gardens book. And while the exact recipe taken from the book may function better as a fun cooking experiment than a useable dish, there are certainly ways to update the flavors and create something more pleasing to a modern palate.