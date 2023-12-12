The Veal Dish Martha Stewart Loved During Her Modeling Days

When Martha Stewart mentions or recommends a certain tip, trick, or cuisine, chances are most of us are going to put complete trust in it being good. But before Stewart was "the queen of homemaking," as many have dubbed her, she was a model in the 1950s and 60s. Modeling helped her get her foot in the door of the entertainment industry, and traveling the world as a model is what ignited her passion for cooking and global cuisine. With gigs at major companies like Chanel and Clairol, she was able to pay her way through college.

On an episode of "Martha's Cooking School," Stewart revealed that during her time as a model, she would frequent a famous New York restaurant, which was the first place she tried veal piccata. "All the models ate there," she explained. "So during my modeling days, I would go to Orsini's and have delicious veal with a lemony caper sauce and some sauteed spinach, and that was a fabulous lunch."

Orsini's, as it turns out, was a popular high-society restaurant that reached its height during the 1950s and 60s. Movie stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Yul Brynner, and Lauren Bacall all graced the tables belonging to Italian restaurateur Armando Orsini, who many say was the entire essence of the establishment. Orsini's had an impressive 31-year run until its closure in 1984, after which he moved to North Carolina to enjoy retirement before dying in 2011 at the age of 88.