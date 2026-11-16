Butter, Flour, And Brown Sugar Can Make Simple Caramelized Shortbread Cookies When You Just Want A Sweet Treat
Baking can be extremely complicated. But while tricky caramels, flaky laminated pastries, and delicate meringues are impressive, you don't always need to go all out when you're craving something sweet. In fact, you can make some delicious caramelized cookies using just three household ingredients — butter, flour, and brown sugar — with no fancy training or equipment required.
To try it out, just follow our easy three-ingredient shortbread cookie recipe and swap the powdered sugar for brown sugar. This leads to a slightly caramelized, almost butterscotch-like flavor and a chewier texture. Powdered sugar works great, but brown sugar shortbread is much richer, with a light, golden color and a softer finish. This is because brown sugar adds moisture to doughs, while the molasses provides all of those delicious caramel notes. It's a simple twist that leads to a more unique bake, without any fuss.
There are a few things to keep in mind when substituting brown sugar for white when baking, but for these cookies, you can swap the sugars at a 1:1 ratio. Light brown sugar works better for a pale cookie like shortbread, but you can use dark brown sugar; just expect a much more intense flavor.
Making the best brown sugar shortbread
All you need to do is beat the sugar with the butter and flour, and then bake. You can chill and roll out the dough if you'd prefer to cut the cookies into shapes. It's also very common to bake brown sugar shortbread in a pan and then slice it into rectangles afterward. As for the measurements, follow the 3-2-1 rule and use European-style butter for the best results.
If you want to amp up the flavors further, add some vanilla and salt. You can also create a warmer finish with cinnamon or nutmeg, or lean into the toffee flavors further with a few butterscotch chips. Dark chocolate would work nicely as well, and a drizzle of salted caramel sauce would not go astray.
Chopped nuts are another great option, as is some maple syrup or extract. You could even dunk these in melted chocolate or coat the tops with glaze. Here are some additional tips for making high-quality shortbread, but just remember — you don't need to complicate things too much when all you want is a sweet treat.