Butter, Flour, And Brown Sugar Can Make Simple Caramelized Shortbread Cookies When You Just Want A Sweet Treat

Baking can be extremely complicated. But while tricky caramels, flaky laminated pastries, and delicate meringues are impressive, you don't always need to go all out when you're craving something sweet. In fact, you can make some delicious caramelized cookies using just three household ingredients — butter, flour, and brown sugar — with no fancy training or equipment required.

To try it out, just follow our easy three-ingredient shortbread cookie recipe and swap the powdered sugar for brown sugar. This leads to a slightly caramelized, almost butterscotch-like flavor and a chewier texture. Powdered sugar works great, but brown sugar shortbread is much richer, with a light, golden color and a softer finish. This is because brown sugar adds moisture to doughs, while the molasses provides all of those delicious caramel notes. It's a simple twist that leads to a more unique bake, without any fuss.

There are a few things to keep in mind when substituting brown sugar for white when baking, but for these cookies, you can swap the sugars at a 1:1 ratio. Light brown sugar works better for a pale cookie like shortbread, but you can use dark brown sugar; just expect a much more intense flavor.