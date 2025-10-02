What To Know When Substituting Brown Sugar For White Sugar In Baking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Getting ready to bake some cookies this week, only to discover you're freshly out of brown sugar? Fret not, for I've been there too. More than once, I've opened my pantry while developing recipes for my cookbook, 108 Asian Cookies, and found only white sugar. The good news is that you can usually swap brown sugar with white sugar in baking, as long as you're okay with a few nuances around color, flavor, and texture alterations.

First, you should know the difference between the two sugars. In fact, you may want to brush up on your sugar knowledge because there are over 18 types of sugar out there. Simply speaking, brown sugar is just white sugar that still has its molasses. The more molasses that is present, the darker the brown sugar.

Thanks to the molasses, brown sugar adds extra moisture to cookie dough, often making cookies softer and sometimes chewier. White sugar, on the other hand, tends to yield crisper cookies. If you're fine with this texture alteration, then you can make a simple one-to-one swap, substituting your missing brown sugar with white sugar. If a cookie's texture defines it, like with this traditional snickerdoodles recipe or my spicy ginger chai cookies, then you may want to grab some brown sugar from a supermarket.