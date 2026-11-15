The Burger King Breakfast Side We'd Easily Pick Over All Of Its Biscuit Sandwiches

On fast food breakfast menus, sandwiches tend to be the main draw, as it's hard to beat a stack of protein, cheese, and carbs first thing in the morning. But at Burger King, there's a whole category of sandwiches that aren't worth ordering — in fact, one of the chain's unassuming side dishes is leagues better. In our ranking of Burger King breakfast items, we put its hash browns ahead of all of its biscuit sandwiches.

We declared Burger King's hash browns to be its fourth best breakfast item overall, as we enjoyed the miniature size of the fried potato rounds, which are easy to pop into your mouth one after another. Though they're simply salty and don't have much depth of flavor, the hash browns' texture is spot-on, especially the phenomenal crunchy crust. These bites are so good, in fact, that they also won second place in our ranking of fast food hash browns.

In contrast, BK's Fully Loaded Biscuit landed in a much less respectable tenth place, while the Sausage, Egg, & Cheese biscuit and Ham, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit came in at number 11 and 12 respectively. Lastly, we ranked the Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit as Burger King's worst breakfast item. The biggest problem was the dry, hard, leaden texture of the biscuit itself, and though BK's ham and sausage are decent, its bacon is seriously subpar. Either way, the fillings in these sandwiches couldn't inch them ahead on our list, all thanks (or perhaps no thanks) to those biscuits.