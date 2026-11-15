The Burger King Breakfast Side We'd Easily Pick Over All Of Its Biscuit Sandwiches
On fast food breakfast menus, sandwiches tend to be the main draw, as it's hard to beat a stack of protein, cheese, and carbs first thing in the morning. But at Burger King, there's a whole category of sandwiches that aren't worth ordering — in fact, one of the chain's unassuming side dishes is leagues better. In our ranking of Burger King breakfast items, we put its hash browns ahead of all of its biscuit sandwiches.
We declared Burger King's hash browns to be its fourth best breakfast item overall, as we enjoyed the miniature size of the fried potato rounds, which are easy to pop into your mouth one after another. Though they're simply salty and don't have much depth of flavor, the hash browns' texture is spot-on, especially the phenomenal crunchy crust. These bites are so good, in fact, that they also won second place in our ranking of fast food hash browns.
In contrast, BK's Fully Loaded Biscuit landed in a much less respectable tenth place, while the Sausage, Egg, & Cheese biscuit and Ham, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit came in at number 11 and 12 respectively. Lastly, we ranked the Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit as Burger King's worst breakfast item. The biggest problem was the dry, hard, leaden texture of the biscuit itself, and though BK's ham and sausage are decent, its bacon is seriously subpar. Either way, the fillings in these sandwiches couldn't inch them ahead on our list, all thanks (or perhaps no thanks) to those biscuits.
Burger King's tasty hash browns can also improve other breakfast items
Going beyond our assessment, Burger King's hash browns are beloved by many other customers, who praise their awesomely crisp exteriors and soft interiors. The hash browns' cute miniature size is also a bonus in the eyes of fans. Not only does it set the potato bites apart, but it makes them perfect for one of the best Burger King breakfast sandwich upgrades: sliding hash browns right into your 'wich for a burst of crispy, potato-y goodness.
Some Burger King fans online are already hip to this excellent hack. Tucking hash brown rounds into your sandwich of choice gives the meal a great crunch to contrast with soft fillings like eggs and cheese, while adding a pleasantly salty and greasy flavor boost to every bite. The bite-size patties are also easy to pile onto your sandwich with abandon.
This hack might even make BK's biscuit sandwiches pleasant to eat, but we recommend starting off with a better base, such as the restaurant's Croissan'wiches. Our taste tester found the Bacon, Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich to be the crown jewel of Burger King's breakfast menu, and other customers agree that BK's croissants are far superior to its bland, dense biscuits. You don't have to stop there, either — BK's Breakfast Burrito Jr. could also be improved by sticking some hash browns into the tortilla wrap, a la the chain's Egg-normous Burrito, which includes hash browns by default.